SHANGHAI May 28 China will prepare a five-year
cybersecurity plan to protect state secrets and data, the
official China Daily said on Thursday, citing a senior official
of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Such a plan could add to the challenges of foreign
technology firms doing business in the world's second-largest
economy, by prompting government agencies and companies to opt
for domestically-made software.
The plan will focus on improving security for software used
by government departments, state-owned enterprises and financial
institutions, the paper quoted Chen Wei, the director of the
ministry's software bureau, as saying on Wednesday.
Chen did not provide details of the plan, it added.
Chen could not immediately be reached for comment.
Beijing has recently bolstered legal protection of its
information technology, after former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden disclosed that U.S. spy agencies
planted code in American tech exports to snoop on overseas
targets.
China's draft national security law posted online this month
called for cyberspace "sovereignty" and was reviewed to include
powers dealing with "harmful moral standards".
In February, Reuters reported China had dropped some of the
world's leading technology brands from its approved state
purchase list, while approving thousands more locally made
products, in what some said was a response to revelations of
widespread Western cybersurveillance.
China's bank regulator temporarily suspended bank-technology
guidelines in April that would have effectively replaced foreign
tech products with domestic alternatives, following feedback
from banks and an outcry from foreign governments and
business.
