BEIJING Oct 30 Eighty percent of Chinese
government websites have been attacked by hackers, with most of
the assaults launched from the United States, a top Chinese
Internet regulator said on Thursday.
Lu Wei, head of the State Internet Information Office,
condemned the use of "superior technology to attack or steal
secrets". But he described U.S.-China dialogue on cybersecurity
as "unhindered", less than a week after the talks appeared to
have stalled.
Chinese state councillor Yang Jiechi told U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry this month that resuming cybersecurity
cooperation between China and the United State would be
difficult because of "mistaken U.S. practices".
Speaking to reporters at a Beijing news conference on
Thursday to publicize an Internet conference, Lu said the two
countries had "differences but also commonalities", and he hoped
they could find common ground.
Cooperation between Washington and Beijing on fighting cyber
crime ground to halt earlier this year after the U.S. Justice
Department charged five Chinese military personnel with hacking
U.S. companies to steal trade secrets.
Chinese officials have stepped up their counter-accusations
of U.S. government hacking since former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden claimed the United States had broken
into networks and servers in China and Hong Kong.
Lu also defended China's ban on foreign Internet services
such as Facebook Inc, saying they were meant to protect
the national interest.
"I've never shut down a website outside of China," Lu said.
"China has always been very hospitable, but we can choose who
enters our house."
Lu disputed news reports in September that quoted him as
saying Facebook would "never" be allowed to enter China. "I
didn't say Facebook could not enter China, but nor did I say
that it could," he said.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; editing by Andrew Roche)