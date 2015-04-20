BEIJING, April 20 China's Foreign Ministry
expressed serious concern on Monday after a newspaper reported
that New Zealand and U.S. intelligence services planned to hack
into a data link between Chinese government buildings in
Auckland.
New Zealand newspaper the Herald on Sunday, citing details
provided by former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)
contractor Edward Snowden, said the project appeared aimed at
tapping data between the Chinese consulate and its passport
office.
"We are extremely concerned about this report. We strongly
urge the relevant countries to immediately stop using the
Internet to damage the interests of China and other countries,"
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a daily news
briefing.
Prime Minister John Key, speaking on Radio New Zealand, said
he would not take "literally by any stretch of the imagination
everything" said by Snowden and his local supporters.
"[Snowden's] a thief and he stole and you've got a bunch of
people who've been out there propagating information that's
actually been proven to be incorrect," Key said.
He added that no country in the world, including China,
talked about the work their foreign intelligence gathering
services performed.
"They don't do it in the United States ... they don't do it
in China, they don't do it anywhere else," Key said.
"In the end we have legally established foreign intelligence
gathering services - they are there for a reason, they are there
for the protection of New Zealand and New Zealand interests and
that's what we do."
China is frequently accused itself of carrying out hacking
attacks on other countries, charges it always strongly denies.
Beijing has used Snowden's allegations as ammunition to
point the finger at Washington for hypocrisy.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Gyles
Beckford in Wellington; Editing by Alex Richardson)