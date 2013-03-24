By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, March 24 Faculty members at a top
Chinese university have collaborated for years on technical
research papers with a People's Liberation Army (PLA) unit
accused of being at the heart of China's alleged cyber-war
against Western commercial targets.
Several papers on computer network security and intrusion
detection, easily accessed on the Internet, were co-authored by
researchers at PLA Unit 61398, allegedly an operational unit
actively engaged in cyber-espionage, and faculty at Shanghai
Jiaotong University, a centre of academic excellence with ties
to some of the world's top universities and attended by the
country's political and business elite.
The apparent working relationship between the PLA unit and
Shanghai Jiaotong is in contrast to common practice in most
developed nations, where university professors in recent decades
have been reluctant to cooperate with operational intelligence
gathering units.
The issue of cyber-security is testing ties between the
world's two biggest economies, prompting U.S. President Barack
Obama to raise concerns over computer hacking in a phone call
with new Chinese President Xi Jinping. China
denies it engages in state-sponsored hacking, saying it is a
victim of cyber-attacks from the United States.
There is no evidence to suggest any Shanghai Jiaotong
academics who co-authored papers with Unit 61398 worked with
anyone directly engaged in cyber-espionage operations, as
opposed to research.
"The issue is operational activity - whether these research
institutions have been involved in actual intelligence
operations," said James Lewis, director of the Technology and
Public Policy Program at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies. "That's something the U.S. does not do."
"(In the U.S.) there's a clear line between an academic
researcher and people engaged in operational (intelligence
gathering) activities."
Shanghai Jiaotong declined to comment.
CO-AUTHORS
In reviewing the links between the PLA and Shanghai Jiaotong
- whose alumni include former President Jiang Zemin, the head of
China's top automaker and the former CEO of its most popular
Internal portal - Reuters found at least three papers on cyber-
warfare on a document-sharing web site that were co-authored by
university faculty members and PLA researchers.
The papers, on network security and attack detection, state
on their title pages they were written by Unit 61398 researchers
and professors at Shanghai Jiaotong's School of Information
Security Engineering (SISE).
In one 2007 paper on how to improve security by designing a
collaborative network monitoring system, PLA researcher Chen
Yi-qun worked with Xue Zhi, the vice-president of SISE and the
school's Communist Party branch secretary. According to his
biography on the school's website, Xue is credited with
developing China's leading infiltrative cyber-attack platform.
Calls and emails to Xue were not answered. Reuters was
unable to find contact details for Chen.
Fan Lei, an associate professor at Shanghai Jiaotong whose
main research areas are network security management and
cryptography, also co-authored a paper with Chen. Fan told
Reuters he has no links with Unit 61398 and his work with Chen
in 2010 was because Chen was a SISE graduate student. Fan said
he was unaware Chen was with the PLA when they collaborated.
Both of the papers Chen co-wrote with SISE professors stated he
was with the PLA unit.
Cyber-security experts say the publicly available papers and
China's National Information Security Engineering Centre are
ostensibly about securing computer networks.
"The research seems to be defensive, but cyber-security
research in general can be dual purpose," said Adam Meyers,
director of intelligence at CrowdStrike, a security technology
company based in Irvine, California. Figuring out how best to
defend networks, by definition, means thinking about the most
effective means of attack, he noted.
Efforts to reach the PLA for comment on its collaboration
with Shanghai Jiaotong were unsuccessful.
TECH PARK NEIGHBORS
Set amid manicured lawns, Shanghai Jiaotong University is
one of China's top four colleges, turning out brilliant
technical engineers much in demand by both domestic companies
and foreign multinationals. Its reputation has led to tie-ups
with elite universities abroad.
Last month, Mandiant Corp, a private U.S.-based security
firm, accused China's military of cyber-espionage on U.S. and
other English-speaking companies, identifying Unit 61398 and its
location at a building on the outskirts of Shanghai. China said
the report was baseless and lacked "technical proof".
"SISE at Shanghai Jiaotong has provided support" to PLA Unit
61398 - known more formally as General Staff Department (GSD),
Third Department, Second Bureau - said Russell Hsiao, author of
papers on China's cyber-warfare capabilities for Project 2049
Institute, a Virginia-based think-tank, who drew his research
from the technical papers and government reports.
He said another Shanghai Jiaotong department, the Department
of Computer Science and Engineering, also did research work with
another PLA unit. A Project 2049 report last year found the
GSD's Third Department had oversight of "information security
engineering bases" in Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin.
The GSD Third Department's Shanghai base is in an industrial
park housing mainly government research institutes and high-tech
firms. The SISE building is in the same development, 40 kms from
the university's main Minhang campus. Across the street from
SISE is the National Information Security Engineering Center, a
building commissioned in 2003 by PLA Unit 61398. Also part of
the base is the Ministry of Public Security's Third Research
Institute, which researches digital forensics and network
security.
AUTO RESEARCH
Shanghai Jiaotong is not officially linked to China's
military. SISE says on its website its goal is to speed up the
development of China's information security sector and address
the national shortage of information security professionals.
Shanghai Jiaotong set up a joint institute in China's second
city in 2006 with the University of Michigan - seeking, it says
on its web site, to "develop innovative and highly reputable
education and research programs in various engineering fields."
A spokesman for the U.S. college said it has no relationship
with SISE. Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh also had a
partnership with Shanghai Jiaotong's School of Electronic,
Information and Electrical Engineering, and Singapore Management
University said it ended a tie-up with SISE last June.
Among the industries in the United States allegedly targeted
by Unit 61398, as recently as last year according to Mandiant,
is transportation, including the auto sector.
The University of Michigan collaborates closely with
Detroit-based automakers on research projects, and is one of
three colleges that comprise the University Research Corridor,
which spent $300 million on R&D projects over the last five
years. Nearly a third of that was funded by private industry,
according to local consultant the Anderson Economic Group.
"There was no indication in 2010 that the joint institute
was involved in any way and that also is the case today. We do,
of course, watch the news reports on these issues carefully,"
said Rick Fitzgerald, a University of Michigan spokesman,
referring to a New York Times report in 2010 citing
investigators' claims to have tracked cyber-attacks against
Google Inc to Shanghai Jiaotong and an eastern Chinese
vocational school.