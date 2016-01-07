SHANGHAI Jan 7 China's Internet regulator has
vowed to make the views of the ruling Communist Party the
"strongest voice in cyberspace", as part of efforts to
strengthen its tightening grip on the Internet in the world's
most populous country.
Following a two-day meeting the Cyberspace Administration of
China also said a priority this year would be "using Chinese
views, Chinese plans to lead to a transformation in the
governance system of the Internet globally".
Chinese President Xi Jinping has championed a vision for
cyberspace in which Internet 'sovereignty' rests in the hands of
nations that can control the flow of information and fence off
certain online content as they please.
Since Xi took China's helm in early 2013, he has presided
over a centralisation of domestic Internet governance and
broader efforts to control and often censor information online,
experts say. Those efforts are aimed at maintaining stability,
seen by the ruling Communist Party as a critical pillar of its
rule.
This year the administration would strive to "let the
party's achievements in theoretical innovation and practical
accomplishments become the highly held main tone and key themes
in cyberspace", it said in a statement posted on its website
late on Wednesday.
The work conference also discussed ways to improve the
governance of cyberspace, but the report did not give details.
China infamously operates a "Great Firewall", the world's
most sophisticated online censorship system which blocks - and,
as of this year, also attacks - Internet services the government
deems unsavory.
