BRIEF-Shanghai Pret Composites sees H1 2017 net profit to fluctuate by -25 to 25 pct

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 124.5 million yuan to 207.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (166.0 million yuan)