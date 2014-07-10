BRIEF-Gree Electric Appliances' Q1 net profit up 27.05 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 27.05 percent y/y at 4.0 billion yuan ($579.95 million)
July 10 China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd
* Says it and unit to increase registered capital of its Beijing tour company by a combined 330.3 million yuan ($53.25 million)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 124.5 million yuan to 207.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (166.0 million yuan)