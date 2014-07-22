(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)
SHANGHAI, July 22 A China executive at Daimler
AG's Mercedes-Benz said he was not aware that the
company was under any government probe into spare part prices.
Local and foreign media reported last week that
Mercedes-Benz as well as other foreign car makers were being
probed by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
the country's price regulator, for possibly over-charging
customers in China.
Nicholas Speeks, head of China sales at Mercedes-Benz, told
a media briefing on Tuesday that he was not aware of such an
investigation.
"We have an ongoing relationship, a good one, a constructive
one with the NDRC. We've had a number of conversations with
them. I'm not aware that we're under investigation," Speeks told
reporters in Shanghai, when asked to comment on the reports.
"But certainly, they have expressed some concerns to us. And
I think they are sincere concerns. We tend to take our own view
about it, but it's an ongoing conversation," he said.
A Mercedes-Benz spokesman in China later said the concerns
that Speeks was referring to were not related to monopoly
concerns but were more "general" in nature.
A senior NDRC official said in February that the monopolies
regulator has been collecting evidence of possible
anti-competitive behaviour in the country's auto parts market.
Speeks also told the media briefing that the German premium
carmaker is cutting service charges and prices of its spare
parts by 20 percent in China to improve customer satisfaction.
"We have been criticized in the past about our service...
and these are the things we have to get our dealers to address,"
he said.
Mercedes-Benz is ramping up efforts to catch up with German
rivals BMW and Volkswagen AG's Audi
in the world's second-biggest luxury car market.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ryan
Woo)