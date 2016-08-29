SHANGHAI Aug 29 China will work to raise the
scale and quality of its dairy sector in a bid to boost local
consumption and rural employment, the country's agriculture
minister said in remarks published on Monday.
Han Changfu told a weekend conference that China's dairy
sector is not currently fulfilling its potential, with per
capita dairy consumption rates only a third of the global
average and only half the average across Asia.
"For the people's wellbeing, to increase rural employment,
and to guarantee the supply of important agricultural products,
we must strongly develop the dairy sector," he said in a speech
published on the Chinese government's official website on Monday
(www.gov.cn)
China currently has more than 1 million dairy farmers, 10
million dairy cows and several hundred dairy enterprises, but
despite rapid growth in recent years, the industry was "big but
not strong", Han said.
He said the sector lacked product standardisation and had
few recognisable and competitive brands. Production costs were
also too high and there was no stable profit mechanism for
breeders and processors.
China's dairy sector has suffered from a series of damaging
food safety scandals in recent years, casting a shadow over
well-known domestic brands and sparking a surge in demand for
imported baby formula.
But Han said Chinese dairy product quality had continued to
improve, with 99.3 percent of fresh milk and 99.5 percent of
milk products passing quality inspections in 2015.
