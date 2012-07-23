SHANGHAI, July 23 China's Hunan Ava Dairy Co Ltd
said on Monday it will recall baby formula sold under its
Nanshan Bywise brand after a cancer-causing agent was found in
test samples, the latest blow to the country's scandal-ridden
milk industry struggling to restore consumer confidence.
Five batches of Nanshan Bywise infant milk powder produced
between July and December last year failed sample tests for
aflatoxin, a toxin produced by a fungus that is widespread in
nature, the Guangzhou Industrial and Commercial Administration
Bureau said in a statement issued last Friday. (here)
Hunan Ava Dairy, indirectly owned by a fund run by CITIC
Capital, said in a statement on its website that it will recall
all infant formula in question and halt production and
distribution. The company said the source of the aflatoxin
contamination was due to cows eating mouldy feed.
"This incident has created distress and hurt for the
majority of customers, and we would like state our sincerest
apologies," Hunan Ava Dairy said in its statement. (here)
This latest case of contaminated milk comes a month after
China's biggest milk producer by revenue, Inner Mongolia Yili
Industrial Group Co, recalled baby formula tainted
with "unusual" levels of mercury.
In December, China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd products
were destroyed after they too were found to contain aflatoxin.
China's milk industry is struggling to restore consumer
confidence after a series of scandals, the worst of which was in
2008 when milk laced with the industrial chemical melamine
killed at least six children and sickened nearly 300,000.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)