By Naomi Tajitsu and Adam Jourdan
WELLINGTON/SHANGHAI, March 11 Chinese demand for
New Zealand infant formula has fallen after a threat by
suspected environmental activists to contaminate the product
with an agricultural poison, the head of an exporter group said
on Wednesday.
Orders for infant formula, prized among China's growing
middle class, have slumped after New Zealand police on Tuesday
said letters were sent to the national farmers' group and dairy
giant Fonterra in November accompanied by packages of
infant formula laced with poisonous pesticide 1080, formally
called sodium fluoroacetate.
Following the announcement, China said it would increase
scrutiny of milk powder imports from New Zealand, which depends
on dairy products for about a quarter of its export earnings.
China is New Zealand's biggest dairy buyer, purchasing
$3.11 billion worth of milk powder and other products in 2014,
nearly one-third of all global exports. The announcement has
stung the New Zealand dollar which hit a five-week low
on Wednesday.
Small New Zealand companies marketing formula in China were
already seeing a cut in orders, said Michael Barnett, chairman
of the New Zealand Infant Formula Exporters Association.
"We've had our first response from the distribution network.
They've reduced their orders, some of them by up to 70 percent,"
he told Reuters, adding that any negative online exposure could
fan concerns in China.
The association includes small businesses which brand and
market infant formula products manufactured by Fonterra
and other New Zealand dairy companies.
China said it was stepping up measures to examine New
Zealand milk powder even as New Zealand's agriculture ministry
(MPI) on Wednesday reiterated that the pesticide had not entered
the dairy supply chain.
"China has already taken steps and will demand each batch of
milk powder imported from New Zealand has an official New
Zealand certificate that it does not contain 1080," China's
General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and
Quarantine said in a statement on its website.
The MPI said it began informing and consulting with major
overseas dairy customers and regulators about the threat in the
last three to four weeks, roughly a month after Fonterra, the
world's largest dairy exporter, began testing dairy products for
the poison in mid-January.
"The overseas markets and regulators we've reached out to
are responding in a very calm way," said Scott Gallacher,
director-general of the Ministry of Primary Industries.
The scare is the latest threat to New Zealand's dairy
sector, which exported nearly $11 billion in milk products in
2014, and follows a contamination scare in 2013, when a
botulism-causing bacteria was believed to be found in one of
Fonterra's products. The discovery was found to be false.
