(This sidebar goes with the Special Report: China co-opts
Buddhist sect in drive to discredit Dalai Lama)
By David Lague, Paul Mooney and Benjamin Kang Lim
HONG KONG Dec 21 The doctrinal schism that the
Chinese Communist Party is using to hound the Dalai Lama arose
long ago in the internecine politics of his own school of
Tibetan Buddhism.
Dalai Lamas are drawn from the dominant Gelugpa School, one
of the four major Buddhist traditions in Tibet.
When the 5th Dalai Lama united Tibet in the 17th Century, he
made an effort to embrace the other schools to enhance political
unity, according to the French Tibetologist Thierry Dodin.
This move angered other senior members of the Gelugpa School
who opposed sharing power and privilege. They united in a clique
within their school around the worship of Dorje Shugden, then a
little-known "protector deity."
Over the centuries, Shugden devotees came to dominate the
Gelugpa School and the religious politics of Tibet. After the
Communists came to power in 1949, Shugden practitioners became
influential in the exiled Tibetan communities in India and
Nepal. At first, they were hostile to Beijing, particularly
after Tibetan monasteries and cultural relics were destroyed
during the Cultural Revolution.
That changed with the current Dalai Lama, 14th in the line.
He too had been educated under senior Shugden monks. But from
the mid-1970s, he began to shape a more inclusive doctrine. In
part, this was a political move aimed at unifying the different
traditions in Tibetan Buddhism in the face of pressure from
Beijing, according to Dodin and other Tibet scholars.
During a period of reflection, the Dalai Lama began to
question the value of Shugden worship on the grounds it was
harmful. In 1996, he publicly advised his followers to shun the
practice. Since then, scholars say, there has been a gradual
shift towards Beijing by the Shugden movement - a move that
accelerated in the past decade.
China is careful to avoid obvious public references to its
Shugden strategy. But on the ground, evidence abounds that
Beijing has thrown its weight behind Shugden devotees.
GENEROUS FUNDING
Chinese authorities have poured funds into rebuilding and
maintaining Shugden monasteries in the Tibet Autonomous Region
and surrounding provinces. Reports in the state-run media show
that China has financed extensive restoration at the Ganden
Sumtseling Monastery in Yunnan Province and the Dungkar
Monastery near Tibet's frontier with India, both leading Shugden
monasteries.
"There's a massive drive to keep the remaining Shugden
strongholds alive with a lot of support from the party," said
Dodin, director of the website TibetInfoNet. "This does not mean
that others are left in decrepitude, but there is no such thing
as a poor Shugden monastery."
Buddhists who openly follow the Dalai Lama's teachings face
persecution by Chinese authorities, according to human rights
groups and exiled Tibetans. It is now a criminal offence to
discourage Shugden worship, they say.
Beijing also allows Shugden monks to travel overseas to
teach and study with foreign Buddhists and exiled Tibetans.
In December 2012, Beijing sponsored the visit to Switzerland
of Lama Jampa Ngodup Wangchuk Rinpoche, the first Tibetan lama
sent abroad by the government to teach, according to the website
dorjeshugden.com, one of the websites that publish news and
commentary about the sect.
"By officially nominating him to travel abroad to teach,
this would mean that the Chinese government is openly
encouraging the proliferation of Buddhism, China's ancient
heritage and Dorje Shudgen's practice," an article on the
website said.
PROTECTIVE CUSTODY
Another clear signal of Beijing's preference: Senior Shugden
monks are central to China's effort to educate the Panchen Lama,
second only to the Dalai Lama in religious stature.
In 1995, the Dalai Lama recognized a six-year-old Tibetan
boy, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, as the reincarnation of the 10th
Panchen Lama. The boy and his family soon disappeared; Chinese
authorities have said he is in protective custody. To sideline
the Dalai Lama's choice, Beijing then recognized another Tibetan
boy, Gyaltsen Norbu, as Panchen Lama. This maneuver was crucial
to Beijing's plans to control Tibetan Buddhism, as the Panchen
Lama plays a major role in recognizing reincarnations of the
Dalai Lama, according to supporters of the Dalai Lama and
experts on Tibetan Buddhism.
Many of the senior teachers responsible for educating
Beijing's hand-picked Panchen Lama are Shugden practitioners,
according to experts on Tibetan Buddhism. Lama Gangchen, the
most influential Shugden monk living abroad, has been
photographed with this Panchen Lama as well.
President Xi Jinping in June met the party-approved Panchen
Lama in Beijing. The monk told Xi he would "resolutely uphold
the unity of the motherland and its people," state television
reported.
Chinese authorities have put aside their atheist convictions
to insist they will vet the selection of the next Dalai Lama,
according to official statements and reports in the state-run
media.
This is part of an effort to ensure that the future
spiritual leader of the more than six million ethnic Tibetans in
Tibet and bordering provinces are loyal to the Communist Party.
In response, the Dalai Lama has suggested he may reincarnate
outside China or, perhaps, not at all.
That idea drew an outraged response from Zhu Weiqun, the
point man in Beijing's efforts to neutralize the Dalai Lama.
"The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama has to be endorsed by the
central government, not by any other sides, including the Dalai
Lama himself," Zhu said, according to a March 11 report in the
state-run Xinhua news agency.
(Editing by Peter Hirschberg and Michael Williams)