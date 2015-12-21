Practitioners of the Dorje Shugden movement, a break-off group from Tibetan Buddhism, protest against the Dalai Lama as he speaks inside the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Mooney/Files

BEIJING Editor's note: The following is the text of the full Chinese government response to the Reuters Special Report headlined "China co-opts Buddhist sect in drive to discredit Dalai Lama."

From the Chinese Foreign Ministry:

“China’s constitution stipulates that citizens have freedom of belief. The central government and government of the Tibet Autonomous Region fully respect the rights of citizens to freedom of belief. In Tibet, all religions and sects receive equal respect and protection, and normal religious activities and religious belief is protected by the law.

“After democratic reform, Tibet abolished the theocratic system and did away with things tarnished by the feudal system, restoring the true features of religious freedom, achieving real religious freedom of belief and religious tolerance between different religions and sects.

“‘Dorje Shugden’ is a protecting deity who has been worshipped throughout history by several schools in Tibetan Buddhism, with special religious practices, forms of worship and séances passed on. Starting from the Fifth Dalai Lama, Dalai Lamas and Panchen Lamas throughout history have worshipped ‘Dorje Shugden’. Whether to believe or not in the protecting deity ‘Dorje Shugden’ is totally a free and private matter for religious followers.

“The 14th Dalai Lama has in recent years used all sorts of means, including violent terror methods, to force certain people to abandon their religious belief, which has caused strong dissatisfaction in the Tibetan Buddhist community and among certain religious groups internationally. This kind of behavior, which violates the beliefs of religious followers and persecutes them, once more exposes the 14th Dalai Lama’s hypocrisy and real face of the religious tyranny he practices.”