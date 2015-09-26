BEIJING, Sept 26 Property developer Dalian Wanda Group said it opened a 16 billion yuan ($2.51 billion) resort in southern China on Saturday as part of the group's push into tourism.

The resort in Jinghong, Yunnan province, includes an outdoor theme park, three luxury hotels, a lakeside bar street, a Wanda Plaza shopping mall, a theatre and an international hospital.

Dalian Wanda Group, headed by China's richest man, is moving into sports and entertainment to counter a slowdown in its domestic property business.

Last year it completed an $8 billion movie theme park in Wuhan, central China.

Wanda said in a statement it aims to become the world's largest travel company within five years, with revenue of 100 billion yuan from 200 million tourists.

The new theme park includes Asia's tallest and fastest roller coaster at 45-metres high and with a top speed of 100 miles per hour, it said. ($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Edmund Klamann)