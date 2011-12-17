BEIJING Dec 17 China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd expects a 50 percent rise in profits in 2011, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, citing a senior company executive.

Xinhua quoted estimates by the company's general manger, Hu Yongsheng, but did not say if they referred to earnings before or after tax.

Reserved generating capacity of China's second-largest wind power producer hit 100.6 million kilowatts with a broadly expanded stationing of new resources in 30 Chinese provinces and regions, Hu was quoted as saying.

The firm's installed capacity is estimated to reach 5.5 million kilowatts by the end of 2011.

Its wind power generators produced 6.27 billion kilowatt-hours of power in the first 11 months of this year, generating profits of 557 million yuan ($87.74 million), Hu said.

The construction cost of wind parks has decreased to 8,000 yuan per kilowatt-hour, 6.3 percent lower than the previous year, Hu said.

The company listed shares in Hong Kong a year ago. ($1 = 6.3484 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by John Stonestreet)