* Private deals account for 78 pct of ECM volumes in 2014
* SOE deals decline a blow to CICC, China Galaxy
* China, HK fees account for 55 pct of AsiaPac region in
2014
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Oct 23 Private firms have overtaken
state-owned companies this year for the first time as the
biggest drivers of investment banking revenues in China - a sign
of how Beijing's reforms are transforming private capital's role
in the world's second-largest economy.
Nimble and boasting efficient management, these private
firms are taking advantage of the Internet industry boom and
business expansion ambitions to take a bigger share of the deal
activity compared with state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
So far this year, about 78 percent of the total value of
Chinese stock market listings, rights issues and other deals has
come from the private sector, Dealogic data shows.
This is up from last year, when the private sector accounted
for less than half the total value of these deals. Between 2005
and 2010, when China's four largest banks and a slew of large
SOEs were listed, private deals made up one-third of the value.
Private firms are also increasingly favoring foreign banks
to advise on deals, undercutting the likes of China
International Capital Corp (CICC) and China Galaxy Securities,
which had built their fortunes on helping public entities to
list and buy rivals.
The shift comes as Beijing steps up broad financial and
economic reforms to make the economy more responsive to market
forces. China's Communist Party said last November the
government would accelerate the restructuring of SOEs. Measures
include allowing private investment in areas such as banking,
transport, education and medical care.
The $25-billion U.S. stock market listing in September of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - the world's biggest ever -
has largely contributed to this shift. Alone, it generated $300
million in fees to banks.
Yet, the trend cannot be solely attributed to Alibaba.
Companies such as pork producer WH Group Ltd,
e-commerce giant JD.com and computer maker Lenovo Group
Ltd were involved in nearly $10 billion in combined
stock and takeover deals.
Stripping off Alibaba, Chinese private deals have still
accounted for 68 percent of equity capital market activity so
far this year.
The trend is set to continue even though public assets are
expected to come to the market as part of the Chinese
government's effort to partially privatise some companies,
experts say.
"We will see spin-offs and repackaging of state-owned assets
in the market place, but fundamentally the big change and the
big swell is in the private sector," said Keith Pogson, managing
partner for financial services at consultancy EY in Hong Kong.
"There's nothing from the Chinese government to indicate a
reversal in direction or anything else. That's likely to be the
theme for some time."
FEE GENERATOR
The flurry of private-sector activity has turned China into
a fee generator for investment banking.
Thomson Reuters data shows that banking fees in China and
Hong Kong were 55 percent of the $8.74 billion made in Asia,
excluding Japan, in the first nine months of 2014. This is up
from 47.6 percent a year earlier.
Fees in mainland China surged 54 percent this year, making
it the world's third-biggest fee-paying market after the United
States and Britain.
"These private sector companies are branching out to
different products after IPOs - like M&A, equity-linked or debt
- to grow their businesses," said Mervyn Chow, a Credit Suisse
banker who worked on the Alibaba offering.
The emergence of China's private-sector companies is giving
foreign banks operating in the country a new lease of life,
lifting Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and UBS
past Chinese rivals typically hired to advise state
companies.
Alibaba hired six global banks including Citigroup Inc
, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley as lead managers of its
offering. Several of them had also extended multi-billion dollar
credit lines and advised the company on other transactions.
Other private-sector deals this year, such as JD.com's $2.05
billion U.S. IPO, the $2.4 billion Hong Kong listing by WH Group
and $5.2 billion from two acquisitions by Lenovo, mostly
involved international banks.
More of those deals are in the pipeline. Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co. Ltd, a shopping mall developer owned
by billionaire Wang Jianlin, is gearing up for a $6 billion IPO
that would make it the largest in Hong Kong in four years.
"Private companies are taking longer to go public, but at
the same time they're getting bigger by market cap, stronger and
(becoming) more mature companies when they go public," said
Chow.
