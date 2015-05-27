SHANGHAI May 27 China has wrapped up at least
$80 billion of deals, including agreements signed with jet
makers, solar cell manufacturers and film studios, during recent
visits by its leaders to Russia and Latin America plus a visit
by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China.
Agreements also covered currency arrangements,
infrastructure and cooperation in fields such as health and
information security.
Chile
Chile's central bank and the People's Bank of China signed a
currency swap agreement to facilitate the exchange of up to 2.2
trillion pesos ($3.60 billion) for three years, with China
Construction Bank appointed as the yuan
clearing bank in Chile.
Peru
China and Peru agreed to study the feasibility of a
controversial 5,300-km (3,310-mile) transcontinental railroad
connecting Peru's Pacific Coast with Brazil's Atlantic Coast.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Peruvian President Ollanta
Humala signed cooperation agreements on industrial capacity,
energy, mining, infrastructure, quarantine, healthcare and
aerospace, and discussed working together on financial issues.
Colombia
Colombia and China agreed to increase cooperation in areas
such as production capacity and infrastructure construction,
with Li saying that China was ready to set up plants in Colombia
to produce iron and steel, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Li also signed
agreements for a development plan for the port of Buenaventura
and a scholarship programme.
Brazil
Li and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff signed a series of
deals including a $1.1 billion sale of passenger jets made by
Embraer to China's Tianjin Airlines and $10 billion
in finance agreements between Petrobras and Chinese
banks.
Iron ore miner Vale SA signed deals with Chinese
shipping lines China Merchants Energy Shipping Co Ltd
and China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd
, while the governments discussed the
long-running plan to build a railroad over the Andes to the
Pacific.
Li put the value of the agreements at $27 billion, while
Rousseff said they totalled $53 billion, a ballpark figure that
aides said included past and future funding.
India
China and India signed 26 business deals worth more than $22
billion in areas ranging from ports to renewable energy to
financing.
Bharti Airtel secured financing commitments of $2
billion from the China Development Bank and a $500 million
credit line from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, while the Adani Power Group
signed a framework agreement with China's Golden Concord Group
to explore investments in the natural gas industry.
Other deals included one signed between Indian film studio
Eros Group and the China Film Group to co-produce a film called
"Xuan Zang", about a Chinese Buddhist monk who made a pilgrimage
to India in the seventh century.
Belarus
China signed a five-year memorandum on Belarussian potash
supplies and a 7 billion yuan ($1.13 billion) currency swap
agreement. It also extended $3 billion in credit to Belarussian
companies and $4 billion in commercial credit to Belarussian
banks.
Russia
Russia and China signed 32 agreements including a $25
billion deal to boost Chinese lending to Russian firms, rail
contracts and an agreement to cooperate on international
information security.
VTB Bank, Sberbank and Russian telecoms
firm Mobile TeleSystems OAO were among companies that
secured credit lines from Chinese banks, while Russian Grids
and the State Grid Corporation of China established a
joint venture.
Beijing also agreed to provide 300 billion roubles ($5.96
billion) in financing to build a high-speed rail link in Russia
while units of China Railway Group and
China Railway Construction Corp won
building contracts.
