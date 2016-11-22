BEIJING Nov 22 Agricultural Bank of China
(AgBank) will set up a wholly-owned asset
management division to undertake debt-for-equity swaps, the
country's third biggest bank by assets said in a filing to the
Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The subsidiary - ABC Asset Management Co Ltd - will have
registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion), the
statement said.
It will buy up debts, convert debt into equity, as well as
hold, manage and dispose of equity in debt-for-equity swap
enterprises, AgBank said.
AgBank's move comes after China's State Council published
guidelines in October for reducing corporate debt by encouraging
debt-for-equity swaps, as well as mergers and acquisitions,
bankruptcies, and debt securitisation.
China's businesses sit on $18 trillion in debt, which is
equivalent to about 169 percent of gross domestic product.
Government officials have said the swaps are not a "free
lunch" for troubled companies, and that the deals would be used
mainly to help high-quality firms that face temporary
difficulties.
China Construction Bank (CCB), the country's second-biggest
bank, already has announced seven debt-reduction deals with a
total value of 83 billion yuan.
CCB has also started talks with foreign investors to take
part in the deals, a senior banker told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Bank of Communications Co told
analysts and investors last month that it also was exploring the
possibility of setting-up a new entity focusing on
debt-for-equity swaps.
($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller. Editing by Jane Merriman)