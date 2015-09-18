SHANGHAI, Sept 18 Baoding Tianwei Group, the Chinese power equipment company which became the first state-owned firm to publicly default on a bond payment in April, will apply for bankruptcy protection, the firm said in a statement posted on the website of the interbank bond market operator Friday.

The firm defaulted in April on an 85.5 million yuan ($13.44 million) interest payment due for a 1.5 billion yuan ($235.75 million) medium term note maturing in 2016.

The statement declared that as a result of deteriorating market conditions since 2011 its business had begun encountering difficulties, and it had now exhausted its cash reserves and was unable to pay creditors.

Earlier in September, the company said that four institutional investors had filed a case in arbitration court to demand repayment of principal and interest owed by Tianwei. The plaintiffs are Industrial Bank, Hua Xia Bank, Tongxin Securities and Chang An International Trust.

