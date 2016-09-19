SHANGHAI, Sept 19 Financial authorities in the
city of Tianjin plan to convert a portion of debt-stricken Bohai
Steel Group's liabilities into bonds, according to rescue plans
drawn up recently, the online financial magazine Caixin reported
on Monday.
Officials met on Sept. 11 to discuss a comprehensive
restructuring plan for the firm, which has liabilities of 192
billion yuan ($28.78 billion) from 105 creditors.
According to the plan, high-quality assets from Bohai Steel
will be restructured to form a new company, which will take on
50 billion yuan of the total debt.
Another 60 billion yuan will be issued as bonds by the
original holding company, with the local government set to
inject an additional 10 billion yuan into the firm. The
remaining 80 billion yuan will be retained by the original
holding firm or written off.
The proposals are currently being assessed by financial
institutions, the report said, citing unidentified sources.
($1 = 6.6707 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Kim Coghill)