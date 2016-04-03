BEIJING, April 3 Creditors in China's Bohai
Steel Group have agreed to extend the maturity of their loans
and lower the interest rates under a second restructuring plan
for the troubled steelmaker, according to financial magazine
Caixin on Sunday.
Bohai Steel, based in northern China, will also divest some
of its assets, a committee of creditors have decided in the
early stage of the revamp, said Caixin, adding the restructuring
was still under discussion.
China's steelmakers are in the eye of a storm as Beijing
moves to slim down bloated industries, including steel and coal,
to make the economy more efficient and address a supply glut
that has hammered coal and steel prices.
The city government of Tianjin, which owns Bohai Steel, set
up the committee after signs that it might struggle to fully
repay 192 billion yuan ($29.64 billion) of debt, Caixin reported
last month.
Creditors include the Tianjin branch of the Bank of Beijing
Co Ltd and 105 other financial institutions, the
magazine reported, including several trust companies such as
Tianjin Trust, Beifang Trust and Guomin Trust.
Calls to Bohai Steel went unanswered outside of normal
working hours.
Chinese trust firms, a lynchpin of the nation's non-bank
financing system, typically take in funds from retail investors
and lend them at relatively high rates.
China's steel and coal sectors have been under immense
pressure from an extended slowdown in the nation's real estate
industry, a major consumer of basic materials and power.
The central government has recently announced plans to close
large amounts of excess capacity and lay off up to six million
workers.
Beijing has earmarked 100 billion yuan to help workers
relocate and retrain, but many appear to be shifting into lower
wage sectors including farming and cleaning.
($1 = 6.4776 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Paul Carsten; Additional reporting
by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Clelia Oziel)