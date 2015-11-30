(Corrects name in para 1 to Baoding Tianwei Group, not Baoding
Tianwei Baobian Electric Co Ltd, clarifies ownership
structure in final paragraph to remove mention of listed entity)
SHANGHAI, April 21 The deadline for Baoding
Tianwei Group to make an interest payment on a bond due on
Tuesday passed without payment, a China bond clearinghouse
official said, marking the first default by a state-owned firm.
The company said in a statement on the China bond
clearinghouse website that it was unable to make the payment on
time.
Calls to the company were not answered, but investors
appeared to have taken the lack of a rescue in stride, with bond
markets shrugging off the news.
On April 16, the company had warned investors that it might
miss an 85.5 million yuan ($13.8 million) interest payment.
The 5-year, 1.5 billion yuan bond maturing in 2016 has a
coupon of 5.7 percent. It was originally rated AA+, but was
later downgraded to BB.
Baoding Tianwei Group is entirely owned by the Beijing-based
China South Industries Group Corporation, which advertises
itself as a part owner of Changan Automobile Group on its
corporate website as well as a major defense equipment maker. It
is directly owned by the central government.
