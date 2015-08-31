* Investors favour exchange-traded bonds as alternative to A-shares

By Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - The continued turmoil in Chinese equities is lifting interest in exchange-traded bonds, broadening the domestic fixed-income market as investors look for alternatives to volatile A-shares.

Issuers including Zheshang Asset Management and Evergrande Real Estate Group have ramped up their use of the nascent market for listed bonds since regulators relaxed restrictions on the types of borrowers able to list bonds on stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

China's interbank market dominates fixed-income trading, but stock exchanges are quickly gaining market share. In the past four months, more than 300 companies have filed plans with the Shanghai Stock Exchange to list corporate bonds totalling 730 billion renminbi ($114 billion).

In July borrowers listed 71.89 billion renminbi of bonds on Chinese bourses, almost as much as the total listing volume of 89.31 billion renminbi in the entire first half of the year, according to Wind, a Chinese financial data provider.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission this year allowed unlisted companies to issue corporate bonds on exchanges. Only listed companies could do so in the past. The rules, however, still exclude local government funding vehicles.

Investors hit hard by the precipitous downturn in the country's stock markets are beginning to take a closer look at bonds traded on exchanges, as opposed to those that trade in the country's far larger interbank market.

Collateral

The yields on offer are attractive, but what some investors like most is that it is easier to use exchange-traded bonds as collateral than it is in the interbank market. Investors buy these securities and then borrow against them, increasing their leverage.

"Corporate bonds listed on the exchanges are becoming hot. Those bonds that qualify for collateralisation are in especially short supply," said a Shenzhen-based bond trader with China Merchants Securities.

Banks, through their wealth management products, and fund managers are the major buyers of these securities. Many have increased their positions in exchange-traded bonds as equities have sold off in the past few months.

"Even though yields of exchanged-traded bonds are not as attractive as they were two months ago, they are still well sought after," said a fixed-income manager with China Securities. "Because corporate bonds can be easily used to leverage, they can generate much higher yields when you take the leverage level into account."

Investors said fewer steps are needed when they borrow money on the back of exchange-traded bonds than when they borrow against interbank bonds. As a result, they can maintain higher levels of liquidity in their funds - something that has come in handy as the stock markets have turned sour. In addition, short-term rates are now 100bp lower on the Shanghai bourse than on the interbank market.

On the exchange, all bond traders go to the China Securities Depository and Clearing, the central counterparty, to use bonds as collateral. In the interbank market, on the other hand, institutional investors must negotiate collateralisation with each other, a more cumbersome process, sources said.

Corporate bonds assigned a rating of Double A and above can be used as collateral on the exchange. Real estate

Interest in exchange-traded bonds is also drawing more companies to issue debt under the format. Property developers have been the main driver behind the surge. According to Wind, 72 percent of July's exchange-traded bond offerings came from 16 developers.

Bond underwriters have also been able to cash in on the increase in volume, although some decry what the trend might do to the interbank market.

"The situation is taking the corporate issuers away from the interbank market," said an investment banker with Qilu Securities. "Yields are more favourable and there is almost no barrier for bond issuers."

The rise of the exchange-listed bond market also underlines the intensifying competition in the segmented Chinese bond market.

"A growing exchange bond market is good for the development of the bond market - it is more market-oriented and more transparent (than the interbank bond market)," said Liu Wenbo with Suzhou-based Dongwu Securities. (Reporting By Ina Zhou; editing by Timothy Sifert, Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)