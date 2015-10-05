* Low coupons on landmark corporate issues raise questions over market transparency

By Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (IFR) - Two commercial banks opened China's Panda bond market to a broader set of foreign issuers last week, but the hotly anticipated deals were partly overshadowed by questions of pricing distortion.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) and HSBC on Tuesday each issued 1 billion renminbi ($157 million) of three-year renminbi-denominated bonds with a coupon of 3.5 percent, a level some analysts felt did not fully reflect market pricing.

Both issuers priced at the low end of their initial price ranges. BOCHK had pitched initial thoughts at 3.5-3.7 percent and HSBC at 3.5-4.5 percent.

By comparison, three-year financial bonds issued by domestic commercial banks were yielding around 3.77 percent in the secondary market last Monday.

"Their pricings were lower than expected. Taking the bonds' lacklustre liquidity into account, the two should have added 20bp-30bp to the pricing level of domestic financial bonds," said a Shanghai-based bond analyst with a bank. "Four percent should have been a more reasonable price for them."

Panda bonds, introduced in 2005, were only open to international development banks before Daimler was permitted to issue in late 2013. Their scarcity makes them less liquid than domestic bonds in secondary market trading.

The tight pricing of the two AAA rated Panda bonds underlined the importance of strong underwriters in marketing a new instrument.

BOCHK, backed by a cash-rich parent with strong relationships, Bank of China, completed the offering much earlier than HSBC on the day of issue. As lead manager, BOC put up an announcement in the morning shortly after the deal had been unveiled, proudly claiming that the paper had been subscribed 1.8 times.

Meanwhile, HSBC was said to be under some pressure to match the 3.5 percent level as its team of lead underwriters was perceived to have a weaker distribution network than Bank of China.

HSBC's result was officially announced in late afternoon without details of subscriptions. CITIC Securities, HSBC (China) and Bank of Communications were the joint lead managers.

Both issuers have received ratings of AAA from domestic rating firms. Internationally, BOCHK is rated a notch lower at Aa3/A+/A versus HSBC's Aa2/AA-/AA-. Bargaining power

Tight pricing wasn't limited to BOCHK and HSBC last week. On September 28, China Vanke, the country's biggest property developer, raised 5 billion renminbi from an offering of five-year bonds at 3.50 percent, a record low coupon for developers in the exchange-traded bond market.

Ample liquidity spurred by monetary easing obviously played a part, but non-market factors were also behind the surprisingly low yield, market participants said. It was rumoured that Vanke pressured some banks to buy its bonds with a low coupon, distorting market prices.

"It cannot be ruled out that certain issuers with strong bargaining power came to agreement with some banks to which they were major clients, deliberately driving down coupons," said a Beijing-based underwriter with a securities firm. "To maintain sound relations with important clients, banks would agree to do that."

The Panda bonds and China Vanke's deal show that China's booming bond market still lacks pricing transparency, and analysts warn that other potential foreign issuers might find the cheap borrowing costs misleading.

"It is probably good timing for foreign issuers to tap the domestic bond market. However, I would caution that debuts of any kind in China are usually well supported because of the policy significance attached to the first issuance," the analyst said.

On September 22, the People's Bank of China allowed BOCHK to issue 10 billion renminbi Panda bonds in China's domestic market and HSBC to issue 1 billion renminbi. Both of last week's issues will be listed on the Shanghai Clearing House. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)