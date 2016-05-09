* Market participants puzzled by positioning of new market
segment
By Ina Zhou
HONG KONG, May 9 (IFR) - China is drawing up a pilot scheme
to give foreign investors easier access to renminbi-denominated
bonds in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone as soon as this month.
The initiative will allow foreign investors to clear and
settle the bonds using an international central securities
depository account with a link to the Shanghai Clearing House.
Many observers see the move as the first step to link the
broader onshore bond market to offshore investors.
However, market participants are also raising questions over
the need for such a middle-ground market between the existing
offshore Dim Sum market and the massive onshore bond market,
predicting that FTZ bond activity will be limited by a number of
barriers.
While bonds issued in the FTZ will give issuers more freedom
to move capital, there are concerns that the extra approvals
investors require will end up limiting domestic demand and
fragmenting further China's bond market.
Shortcut
SCH, one of the three central securities depositories in China,
held a conference in London a week ago to promote renminbi bonds
in the FTZ and explain the scheme.
Domestic and foreign entities need to file with the People's
Bank of China or register with the National Association of
Financial Market Institutional Investors to issue FTZ bonds.
They have to release information on the website of the clearing
house. The procedure does not differ much from the steps needed
to issue regular onshore bonds or Panda bonds in the interbank
bond market.
However, the scheme offers foreign investors the option to
open settlement accounts via an international or local central
securities depository, freeing them from having to deal with
Chinese clearing houses as is the case for foreign investors
that invest in regular onshore bonds outside the FTZ.
The programme also allows approved pilot commercial banks to
transfer existing bonds from the domestic market to the FTZ,
according to the presentation.
SCH did not respond to IFR's request for more details on the
plan.
Limited interest
SCH claims in the presentation that FTZ bonds "will provide a
new market for offshore renminbi, offering corporate bonds with
full range of credit profiles and yields".
Nevertheless, market participants are not convinced the FTZ
will be an attractive venue. If issuers want offshore renminbi,
they can tap the Dim Sum bond market, which is market-driven and
has a diverse international investor base.
Furthermore, issuers may need to pay higher yields to issue
FTZ bonds compared to regular onshore bonds, given the far lower
liquidity in the offshore renminbi market and in the FTZ.
Chinese banks studied the feasibility of issuing renminbi
bonds from their branches in the FTZ, but such plans were
finally dropped, an onshore lawyer said.
"Issuers would not get any benefit from issuing the FTZ
bonds," he said. "The procedures are the same as that of regular
interbank bonds."
Potential foreign issuers want FTZ bonds to be more aligned
with international standards.
"If we see FTZ renmimbi bonds as an extension to the
offshore market, foreign issuers should be able to use their
existing international MTN programmes in the FTZ," said a banker
at a foreign bank.
Market participants also doubt that Chinese credits will be
of huge interest to foreign investors, as most of them do not
venture beyond Chinese government bonds and financial bonds.
However, as the majority of the bonds now deposited in the SCH
are corporate bonds, it means that the majority of credits
available in the FTZ for investors will be, too.
Liquidity is another obstacle to the development of the FTZ
market.
"Not all domestic or foreign institutions are able to open
FTZ accounts (cash accounts) in order to trade FTZ bonds, which
means the renminbi liquidity flowing to the zone will be
limited," said a Shanghai-based onshore underwriter who took
part in early discussions with the SCH on the FTZ bonds.
Test ground
So, why bother creating a new market if the prospect of success
is dim?
According to the bond underwriter, the Shanghai municipal
government has been mulling the introduction of more financial
innovations partly to save face, as the Shanghai FTZ, set up in
2013, has yet to deliver on its great promise.
The government had thought of issuing municipal bonds in the
FTZ, but the plan was not carried out, he said.
Looking at the initiative in a broader context, it could
be the testing ground for greater liberalisation of capital
accounts as mainland Chinese entities and FTZ entities can move
renminbi freely between them.
"They (SCH) don't intend to develop a huge market of FTZ
bonds," said a source close to interbank regulators. "What they
are trying to do, I think, is to try out innovations that
currently cannot be replicated across the country. For instance,
direct access for foreign investors to renminbi bonds."
Rules remain vague, though SCH has said the renminbi
business will be launched this month.
More clues may emerge soon as Shanghai International Port
Group is marketing a debut FTZ renminbi bond after
securing domestic ratings a few months ago, according to market
sources.
"The market is eagerly waiting for the first issue and, if a
precedent is set that an issuer has to use the SCH, that would
make things more complicated for foreign issuers," said the
banker at a foreign bank.
"For offshore renminbi bonds, foreign issuers want to use
Clearstream. They don't want to use SCH, unless there are good
and compelling economic reasons to do so."
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Daniel Stanton and Vincent
Baby)