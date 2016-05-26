(Adds additional background)
SHANGHAI May 26 The People's Bank of China is
discussing with banks the creation of a central exchange for
commercial paper, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on
Thursday, citing multiple anonymous industry sources.
The central bank began researching the possibility of an
exchange as early as last year, the paper said, but as concerns
over management of the market have mounted this year the urgency
of the project has increased.
Commercial paper, sometimes known as corporate bills in
China, refers to short-term obligations with maturities
typically up to 270 days and sold by banks, corporations and
other borrowers to investors with temporarily idle cash.
In April, sources told Reuters that the central bank is
introducing new rules to the country's corporate bills market
requiring banks to shift to electronic forms of issuance. The
upgrade comes after recent reports of bill fraud at Agricultural
Bank of China Ltd., which domestic media allege
originated as a scam by two of the bank's employees.
The central bank has already held several meetings over the
issue with commercial banks, the 21st Century Business Herald
reported, adding that around 10 banks attended the most recent
meeting on May 10.
The exchange could be launched as soon as end-2016, the
paper cited its sources as saying.
Various forms of short term debt have been at the centre of
several high profile bond defaults in China this year.
In late March Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd defaulted
on a short term bond, which was a major contributing factor to
the bond sell-off in April. More recently Evergreen Holding
Group defaulted on a separate short-term issue in mid May.
Until the sell-off in April, driven by fears of eroding
government support for bail-outs of state-owned enterprises like
Dongbei Special Steel, Chinese corporate bond issuance had
growing briskly. Net issuance in the first quarter reached a
record 1.3 trillion yuan ($198.30 billion).
Issuance in the past two months, however, has been far more
subdued as investors have moved out of the bond market. Chinese
firms scrapped or delayed at least $15 billion of new bond
issuance in April according to Reuters calculations.
The central bank, when contacted by Reuters, had no
immediate comment.
($1 = 6.5558 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Eric Meijer)