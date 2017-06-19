* Companies rush out short-dated bonds in fear of further
rule tightening
HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - Growing scrutiny over offshore
Chinese bond issues gave added impetus to a rush of short-term
financings last week, with another $800 million of dollar notes
hitting the market on Thursday.
The latest public offerings of US dollar notes with tenors
of under a year point to concerns that mainland regulators may
tighten rules even on short-dated offshore debt.
The deals came days after the National Development and
Reform Commission, the country's economic planning agency,
published a statement that criticised five Chinese issuers for
failing to pre-register their offshore bonds plans.
Greenland Holdings Group, rated Ba1/BB/BB by the
three international agencies, priced $500 million 363-day Reg S
senior unsecured notes at par to yield 4.00 percent, well inside
initial guidance of 4.25 percent area. The newly priced bonds
were the Chinese property developer's second sale of short-dated
dollar bonds in just two months.
Meanwhile, Hainan Airlines Holding priced a $300
million offering of 364-day Reg S senior unsecured notes at par
to yield 5.50 percent, below initial guidance of 5.75 percent
area.
Very short-dated bonds have taken off recently as a way for
Chinese issuers to avoid restrictions on offshore bond issuance.
Bonds with maturities of less than one year do not need to
be registered with the NDRC, while getting NDRC approval for
longer-dated paper has become difficult in recent months,
especially for real estate companies and local government
financial vehicles.
In response, property developers started raising very
short-dated US dollar bonds to meet their offshore refinancing
needs.
Last month, Greenland Holding and Modern Land (China)
printed 364-day private placements, raising $320
million and $100 million, respectively. Greenland’s were priced
at 3.85 percent and Modern Land’s at 6.50 percent.
Then, earlier this month, Fantasia Holdings Group,
rated B2/B+ (Moody’s/S&P), sold $350 million 364-day notes at
par to yield 5.50 percent via public offering, while Ronshine
China Holdings privately placed $150 million 364-day
bonds at par to yield 6.50 percent.
Last week's issue from Hainan Airlines, part of the
acquisitive HNA Group, showed that the borrowing restrictions
have spread beyond the property sector.
WINDOW CLOSING?
Issuing debt at maturities of less than one year allows
borrowers to address immediate funding needs, but also leaves
them under pressure to refinance further down the line.
Given the sudden popularity of very short-dated notes, there
are rumours in the market that NDRC may close the loophole and
require pre-registration also for bonds with maturity of less
than one year.
"I think this is why issuers with high refinancing needs are
rushing to the market to issue this kind of bonds. If the
loophole is closed, they may not be able – or at least may need
to go through more processes – to get deals done," one banker
said.
Another banker involved in Greenland Holding's latest
363-day bond deal said that a recent NDRC statement criticising
five issuers for failing to pre-register plans to issue offshore
bonds was a sign that the rules may be tightened.
However, the chatter has so far not deterred the plans of
issuers or demand from investors.
Greenland Holding's majority-owned Hong Kong-listed unit
Greenland Hong Kong Holdings held investor update
meetings in Hong Kong last Friday via Credit Suisse and HSBC,
ahead of a potential US dollar bond offering. The market expects
the company may issue bonds with a tenor below a year, given its
refinancing needs. The company has $500 million of bonds
maturing on August 7.
GOOD DEMAND
Investor demand, especially from private banks, has been
good for very short-dated bonds.
Hainan Airlines' 364-day bonds drew final orders of over
$500 million from 58 accounts, with 66 percent of the buyers
being private banks. Final statistics for Greenland Holding's
deal were not available at the time of writing, but books were
said to be $1.2 billion before the announcement of final price
guidance.
Guotai Junan International was sole global coordinator and
bookrunner for Hainan Airlines transaction.
BOC International, Haitong International and JP Morgan were
joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint
bookrunners for Greenland Holding's deal.
The five companies criticised in a June 12 NDRC statement
were China Water Affairs, China South City,
Mingfa (Group), Ping An Real Estate and China Mengniu
Dairy.
The regulator urged the five to comply with the registration
process as soon as possible. The NDRC also warned that, in the
future, companies failing to pre-register offerings of offshore
bonds will be added to a national blacklist.
In the past seven months, the five companies issued offshore
vanilla bonds and convertible bonds, as well as privately placed
notes.
The NDRC implemented new rules in September 2015 requiring
issuers to register plans to sell offshore bonds before and
after pricing them.
However, bankers are still confused as to precisely what
types of securities and issuers fall under the new regime.
"The rules governing offshore debt issuance are very
ambiguous and have some grey areas. NDRC may need to streamline
the regulations," another DCM banker said.
