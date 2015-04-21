(Corrects bond was traded on interbank market, not Shanghai
SHANGHAI, April 21 China's Baoding Tianwei
Baobian Electric Co Ltd said it has not yet raised
enough funds to make a bond interest rate payment due later on
Tuesday.
If it cannot make the payment by the close of business, it
will become the third listed Chinese firm to publicly default on
an interest payment to bond investors on an onshore issue.
"As of the time of this announcment, our company has not yet
raised the funds to pay interest, and the probability of making
the payment has become highly uncertain," a notice posted by the
company on the website of China's bond clearinghouse stated.
The firm, a subsidiary of state-owned China South Industries
Group Corporation, warned investors on April 16 that it might
miss an 85.5 million yuan ($13.8 million) interest payment due
on April 21.
The issue in question is a 1.5 billion yuan ($241.9 million)
5.7 percent coupon, five-year bond maturing in 2016. The bond
was originally rated AA+ but was later downgraded to BB.
Unlike the previous two defaults, the bond in question was
traded on the interbank market, which is much larger and
restricted to institutional investors. That market has not yet
experienced a public bond default, although traders say smaller
commercial paper issues by small companies have defaulted.
While the firm itself is relatively obscure, and investors
have long been aware of its troubles, it is also a subsidiary of
a large central state-owned enterprise, unlike China's first two
defaulters.
Markets have, therefore, been watching closely to see if its
state-owned parent rides to its rescue, or allows it to miss a
payment.
Bond markets were subdued in morning trade on Tuesday, with
most yields falling as they tracked interbank rates lower. The
7-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 2.52 percent, the
lowest open since March 2014, and was trading at 2.58 percent by
midday.
Bond markets reacted with relative equanimity to the second
default by a listed firm, a small restaurant operator struggling
to reinvent itself as an Internet firm, on April 7. Yields on
lower rated (AA) Chinese debt have actually fallen by around 20
basis points since then, data compiled by China's bond
clearinghouse, the Central Depository and Clearing Co, showed.
Baoding Tianwei Baobian has been in financial dire straits
for some time. The firm was loss making in 2012 and 2013, and
trading in its bonds was first halted as early as March 2014.
The firm returned to profitability in early 2015 and its bonds
began trading again in March.
Investors and market watchers have, nonetheless, had ample
warning of a potential default, even before the company's April
16 exchange disclosure.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)