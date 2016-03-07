* Onshore investors seek to deploy captive currency holdings

By Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, March 7 (IFR) - Growing Chinese demand for US dollar assets, coupled with stricter curbs on capital outflows, allowed Export-Import Bank of China to price an onshore dollar bond last week 20bp tighter than its last such trade.

The $640 million onshore three-year floating-rate bonds came at three-month US dollar Libor plus 80bp last Wednesday, compared to 100bp in November for the second $1.36 billion print at the same tenor.

After its first such print in 2006, the policy lender has accelerated the issuance of onshore US dollar bonds, conducting its last two offerings within four months of each other.

The latest issue points to growing appetite for US dollar bonds at home, as offshore paper in the same currency became harder to access after the Chinese central bank tightened controls on capital outflows late last year to curb renminbi devaluation.

That has led to a surge in US dollar deposits as residents and corporate clients worry about the said devaluation, leaving domestic banks caught in a tricky situation as channels to invest in US dollar assets remain limited.

Deposits of Chinese households in foreign currencies jumped by $7.26 billion to $97.37 billion in January, the biggest monthly rise on record, according to the latest People's Bank of China data.

In contrast, the onshore US dollar bond market remains a marginal investment alternative, with Chexim and China Development Bank the dominant issuers. Existing US dollar bonds stood at $4.2 billion at the end of last year.

"Most domestic banks were not aware of such a small domestic US dollar bond market, but we received many inquiries regarding the issuance after we put up the announcement a week ago," said a Shanghai-based syndicate banker on the deal.

"Offshore US dollar bonds are not really up for grabs at the moment and the impetus to buy onshore US dollar bonds has got stronger," she said. Divided opinions

"Chexim is looking to normalise issuance of onshore US dollar bonds, but we haven't been informed of an exact plan," said another Beijing-based underwriter on the deal.

CDB is expected to come back to the market this year after issuing two floating-rate US dollar bonds, totalling $2 billion, in the domestic market last year. Before that, the last time the policy bank launched an onshore US dollar bond was in 2010.

Some market participants say it is time to develop the onshore US dollar market to accommodate rising demand, but others dismiss the idea, citing cost concerns and broader macro implications.

"Onshore US dollars, whether in the form of bond proceeds or bank deposits, need to find a way out, because only renminbi is accepted domestically," said Lian Ping, chief economist with Bank of Communications. "Ultimately, an onshore US dollar market will end up investing in offshore assets."

"From the perspective of monetary authorities, it will not do them much good to develop an onshore US dollar bond market further," he said.

Moreover, companies are reluctant to raise debt in the stronger US dollar. Very few companies have tapped the onshore US dollar bonds since PetroChina printed the first such corporate notes in 2010.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (China), Mizuho Bank (China) and Agricultural Bank of China were lead underwriters for Chexim's US$640m offering. China Minsheng Bank, Bank of Communications, Bank of Yinzhou and Bank of China were joint underwriters. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)