* Onshore investors seek to deploy captive currency holdings
By Ina Zhou
HONG KONG, March 7 (IFR) - Growing Chinese demand for US
dollar assets, coupled with stricter curbs on capital outflows,
allowed Export-Import Bank of China to price an
onshore dollar bond last week 20bp tighter than its last such
trade.
The $640 million onshore three-year floating-rate bonds came
at three-month US dollar Libor plus 80bp last Wednesday,
compared to 100bp in November for the second $1.36 billion print
at the same tenor.
After its first such print in 2006, the policy lender has
accelerated the issuance of onshore US dollar bonds, conducting
its last two offerings within four months of each other.
The latest issue points to growing appetite for US dollar
bonds at home, as offshore paper in the same currency became
harder to access after the Chinese central bank tightened
controls on capital outflows late last year to curb renminbi
devaluation.
That has led to a surge in US dollar deposits as residents
and corporate clients worry about the said devaluation, leaving
domestic banks caught in a tricky situation as channels to
invest in US dollar assets remain limited.
Deposits of Chinese households in foreign currencies jumped
by $7.26 billion to $97.37 billion in January, the biggest
monthly rise on record, according to the latest People's Bank of
China data.
In contrast, the onshore US dollar bond market remains a
marginal investment alternative, with Chexim and China
Development Bank the dominant issuers. Existing US
dollar bonds stood at $4.2 billion at the end of last year.
"Most domestic banks were not aware of such a small domestic
US dollar bond market, but we received many inquiries regarding
the issuance after we put up the announcement a week ago," said
a Shanghai-based syndicate banker on the deal.
"Offshore US dollar bonds are not really up for grabs at the
moment and the impetus to buy onshore US dollar bonds has got
stronger," she said.
Divided opinions
"Chexim is looking to normalise issuance of onshore US
dollar bonds, but we haven't been informed of an exact plan,"
said another Beijing-based underwriter on the deal.
CDB is expected to come back to the market this year after
issuing two floating-rate US dollar bonds, totalling $2 billion,
in the domestic market last year. Before that, the last time the
policy bank launched an onshore US dollar bond was in 2010.
Some market participants say it is time to develop the
onshore US dollar market to accommodate rising demand, but
others dismiss the idea, citing cost concerns and broader macro
implications.
"Onshore US dollars, whether in the form of bond proceeds or
bank deposits, need to find a way out, because only renminbi is
accepted domestically," said Lian Ping, chief economist with
Bank of Communications. "Ultimately, an onshore US dollar market
will end up investing in offshore assets."
"From the perspective of monetary authorities, it will not
do them much good to develop an onshore US dollar bond market
further," he said.
Moreover, companies are reluctant to raise debt in the
stronger US dollar. Very few companies have tapped the onshore
US dollar bonds since PetroChina printed the first such
corporate notes in 2010.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (China), Mizuho Bank (China)
and Agricultural Bank of China were lead underwriters for
Chexim's US$640m offering.
China Minsheng Bank, Bank of Communications, Bank of Yinzhou and
Bank of China were joint underwriters.
