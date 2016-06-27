* Ban on cross-holdings puts bank fundraising burden on
onshore non-bank investors
By Frances Yoon and Spencer Anderson
HONG KONG, June 27 (IFR) - China's big four banks may
struggle to meet an estimated capital requirement of $1
trillion, the world's largest shortfall in total loss-absorbing
capacity, as this kind of paper will prove a tough sell for its
main investor base onshore.
The four Chinese global systemically important banks
(G-SIBs) must look beyond the banking community to sell TLAC
bonds, as regulations proposed last November by the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision would make it prohibitive for
banks to invest in each other's bail-in-able paper.
The objective of the proposals is to ensure that, should a
bank fail, other lenders that have invested in its capital
instruments would not suffer significant losses since they would
either hold limited amounts of the failing bank's TLAC paper, or
have built a sufficient T2 buffer of their own.
China is still in the early stages of transitioning to a
market-based bank resolution regime, with the first TLAC
deadline as late as 2025.
The four G-SIBs, Bank of China, Agricultural
Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China and China Construction Bank, are
state-owned and the government is expected to step in to bail
them out if needed, even as they move closer to adhering to TLAC
rules and comply with Basel standards.
Nevertheless, the TLAC funding gap is problematic because
China relies heavily on financial institutions to buy senior and
regulatory capital, far more than is the case in places like
Europe, where banks tend to buy only a little of each other's
paper and the investor base is more diverse.
Bankers say the unprecedented funding need will prompt
Chinese banks to count on the onshore investor base.
"If China also follows that approach, and if there is a
higher risk weight for senior paper with bail-in features, then
it could reduce the pool of potential investors in China," said
Mark Young, head of Asia-Pacific financial institutions at Fitch
Ratings.
Contagion risk
Standard & Poor's said in a June 13 report that most
outstanding Chinese onshore hybrid capital appears to be
cross-held by banks through wealth-management accounts, but the
risks still lie with the banks because of their implicit support
for these products.
"Instead of risk diversification out of the banking sector,
we see significant contagion risk across Chinese banks' hybrid
capital investments," said the report.
Chinese senior unsecured notes and bank capital issued
offshore were heavily bought by Chinese banks and their asset
management or trust arms, said several Asian FIG bankers.
Chinese domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs),
which are yet to be officially designated, will also find it
more expensive to buy G-SIB TLAC paper, which is why, to
compensate for the absence of Chinese banks, analysts expect
non-bank investors will be targeted, which could raise the cost
of issuing TLAC debt.
Non-bank investors have been a rising force in China, with
S&P estimating that they account for about 40 percent of the
investor mix, thanks to a growing middle class that is funding
mutual funds and insurer liquidity.
Even so, these new buyers will take time to become familiar
with loss-absorbing bonds.
"The issue is, considering the senior bail-in feature, will
investors still have the appetite to buy into such debt? And, we
also wonder whether there could be a liquid market for such TLAC
instruments," said S&P analyst Qiang Liao.
"We have yet to see how policymakers in China will
successfully deepen China's bond market. In that sense people
can argue that that becoming TLAC-compliant will be very
challenging."
S&P says it is unlikely that Chinese investors will be
comfortable buying large amounts of senior debt with bail-in
features without a statutory framework for bank resolution.
While Chinese investors have become familiar with bail-in
features in Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt, they are underpinned by
contractual rather than statutory clauses.
Making ends meet
To make it easier for onshore investors to digest TLAC, a
Hong Kong-based FIG banker said regulators have to get the
design of the product right.
"That's why you are seeing the Chinese taking their time and
watching how other TLAC products are functioning and how the
market has received them," he said.
To cushion the pressure to raise at least $1 trillion,
Chinese regulators are also considering whether to count bank
contributions to a deposit insurance scheme as TLAC-compliant
capital. S&P estimates that would increase the Chinese G-SIBs'
combined TLAC ratio by 1-2 percentage points by 2025. In the
near term, while the market waits for the PBoC to produce a
blueprint, awaited around 2017, FIG bankers expect Chinese
G-SIBs to print a large number of Tier 2 bonds, which will count
towards their TLAC.
Yet concerns continue to circulate over China's ability to
meet the TLAC requirement, given how big the shortfall is.
The requirement is multiple times larger than the $122
billion and 189 billion euros ($214 billion) that Moody's
estimates US banks and European lenders without holding company
structures will have to issue.
"The first TLAC deadline for China of 2025 may sound far
away, but I think there is a false sense of comfort around that
time frame, given the potential volume that could be required,"
said Fitch's Young.
