By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller

BEIJING Nov 22 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-biggest lender, has started discussions with foreign investors to take part in a handful of recently announced debt-for-equity swap deals, a senior banker told Reuters on Tuesday.

The discussions potentially open the way for the first foreign investor involvement in Beijing's debt-for-equity swap scheme as the government looks to salvage loss-making state-owned enterprises(SOEs) and cut $18 trillion in corporate debt, equivalent to 169 percent of domestic output.

"We very much welcome the participation of foreign investors," Zhang Minghe, head of CCB's debt-for-equity work team and deputy general manager of credit approval department, told Reuters by phone.

CCB is working with advisory services firms, including KMPG, PwC and Deloitte, to get in touch with interested potential investors, he said.

Since October, CCB has announced seven debt-reduction deals with a total value of 83 billion yuan ($12.05 billion).

The rapid rise in debt, particularly among inefficient SOEs, poses one of the biggest risks to the world's second-largest economy, some economists said.

Debts that CCB has agreed to swap into equity are normal loans mainly held by leading state firms in industries grappling with over-capacity, including the likes of the world's biggest tin producer Yunnan Tin Group Co and China's fourth-largest coal producer Shandong Energy Group Co.

Alternative investment firms, including Oaktree Capital Group LP and KKR & Co LP, have been on the hunt for restructuring and distressed opportunities in China.

Ted Osborn, a restructuring partner at PwC, said foreign appetite for Chinese debt-for-equity swaps could be limited.

"Ascertaining value in an SOE will be very difficult. And even if that can be agreed what is their exit, particularly for a minority stake?" said Osborn.

"Foreign investors would be much more interested if they could obtain controlling stakes in companies poised for future growth," he added.

Deloitte and KPMG didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

CCB has said earlier that it is looking to raise funds for those swap deals from institutional investors, such as insurance asset management companies and pension funds, along with individual investors through wealth management products.

CCB's Zhang said the bank is only swapping normal loans into equity at the moment, rather than non-performing loans (NPLs), partly due to investors' unfamiliarity and more conservative attitude toward NPL-related products.

Compared with normal loans, the process of swapping bad loans into equity is also "more complicated" in the pricing process and due diligence, he added.

CCB also doesn't have an asset management corporation (AMC) license that could allow the bank to directly conduct debt-for-equity swaps of NPLs.

"If China's bank regulator and the State Council grant us to set up a specialized AMC-like execution institution, we will have the license to do NPL business," Zhang said. ($1 = 6.8907 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)