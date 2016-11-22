(Adds details, quotes, context)
By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
BEIJING Nov 22 China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) , the country's second-biggest lender,
has started discussions with foreign investors to take part in a
handful of recently announced debt-for-equity swap deals, a
senior banker told Reuters on Tuesday.
The discussions potentially open the way for the first
foreign investor involvement in Beijing's debt-for-equity swap
scheme as the government looks to salvage loss-making
state-owned enterprises(SOEs) and cut $18 trillion in corporate
debt, equivalent to 169 percent of domestic output.
"We very much welcome the participation of foreign
investors," Zhang Minghe, head of CCB's debt-for-equity work
team and deputy general manager of credit approval department,
told Reuters by phone.
CCB is working with advisory services firms, including KMPG,
PwC and Deloitte, to get in touch with interested potential
investors, he said.
Since October, CCB has announced seven debt-reduction deals
with a total value of 83 billion yuan ($12.05 billion).
The rapid rise in debt, particularly among inefficient SOEs,
poses one of the biggest risks to the world's second-largest
economy, some economists said.
Debts that CCB has agreed to swap into equity are normal
loans mainly held by leading state firms in industries grappling
with over-capacity, including the likes of the world's biggest
tin producer Yunnan Tin Group Co and China's fourth-largest coal
producer Shandong Energy Group Co.
Alternative investment firms, including Oaktree Capital
Group LP and KKR & Co LP, have been on the hunt
for restructuring and distressed opportunities in
China.
Ted Osborn, a restructuring partner at PwC, said foreign
appetite for Chinese debt-for-equity swaps could be limited.
"Ascertaining value in an SOE will be very difficult. And
even if that can be agreed what is their exit, particularly for
a minority stake?" said Osborn.
"Foreign investors would be much more interested if they
could obtain controlling stakes in companies poised for future
growth," he added.
Deloitte and KPMG didn't immediately respond to requests for
comment.
CCB has said earlier that it is looking to raise funds for
those swap deals from institutional investors, such as insurance
asset management companies and pension funds, along with
individual investors through wealth management
products.
CCB's Zhang said the bank is only swapping normal loans into
equity at the moment, rather than non-performing loans (NPLs),
partly due to investors' unfamiliarity and more conservative
attitude toward NPL-related products.
Compared with normal loans, the process of swapping bad
loans into equity is also "more complicated" in the pricing
process and due diligence, he added.
CCB also doesn't have an asset management corporation (AMC)
license that could allow the bank to directly conduct
debt-for-equity swaps of NPLs.
"If China's bank regulator and the State Council grant us to
set up a specialized AMC-like execution institution, we will
have the license to do NPL business," Zhang said.
($1 = 6.8907 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)