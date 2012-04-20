BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental's unit to grant loan to borrower, a third party
* Unit to grant a loan to borrower bearing interest at a rate of 10% pa for 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 20 China Development Bank , one of the country's policy lenders, will issue 1.055 trillion yuan ($167.36 billion) of bonds in China's domestic interbank bond market in 2012, the bank announced on Friday.
The 2012 figure includes 357 billion yuan in bonds already issued so far this year.
The company issued a total of 1.065 trillion yuan in domestic yuan bonds in 2011. ($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler)
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.