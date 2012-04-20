(Adding a dropped word to the first paragraph)

* CDB to issue $167.4 bln worth of domestic bonds

* Net new issuance at 659 bln yuan this year -Reuters calculation

* Bonds give CDB funds for policy-driven lending

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 20 China Development Bank (CDB) said on Friday it will issue slightly fewer bonds this year than last, but the moderate drop will not significantly change the lender's ability to use its sovereign status to support China's industrial policy.

The policy bank plans to issue 1.055 trillion yuan ($167.4 billion) of bonds in China's debt market in 2012, down slightly from 1.065 trillion issued last year, the company said in a statement on the website of China's official interbank bond clearinghouse, www.chinabond.com.cn.

CDB, China's largest policy bank by assets, does not take deposits, but raises funds by issuing both yuan bonds onshore and dollar bonds offshore.

As a policy bank, CDB enjoys official quasi-sovereign status that allows its domestic bondholders to give the bonds a zero-risk weighting in capital-adequacy calculations. Such a status enables CDB to issue bonds at low yields.

Reuters calculations based on the volume of CDB bonds due to expire this year show net issuance in 2012 will total 659 billion yuan, down 6.2 percent from a net 702 billion issued in 2011. The 2012 total announced Friday includes the 366 billion yuan already issued this year.

Bond traders in China said such a large plan for new issuance might force CDB to pay higher yields.

"From the looks of it, CDB's auction volume and net issuance volume haven't decreased much, but the maturing volume is also pretty small. The result is that outstanding supply hasn't really decreased, but demand has, so pressure has increased," said a Beijing based bond trader.

China's cabinet approved a plan in 2008 to restructure CDB and transform it into a commercialized lender without a sovereign guarantee, but the reform has made little progress.

Last week the bank announced its zero-risk sovereign status, which was officially due to expire at the end of 2012, had been extended for another year. It was the third straight year the bank has received such an extension.

SUPPORTING INDUSTRIAL POLICIES

The largest portion of the bank's assets are domestic yuan loans used to support domestic infrastructure investment. The bank is thought to hold a substantial portion of the loans issued to local government-backed special-purpose vehicles during China's 2008-2010 economic stimulus program.

CDB has also drawn international attention for extending low-interest loans to Chinese companies that are aiming to expand overseas or increase exports - especially in strategic industries like green energy - which critics say amount to unfair trade subsidies.

In January, Xinjiang Goldwind Science Technology & Co , China's second-largest producer of wind turbines, signed an agreement with CDB for 35.5 billion yuan in loans.

The new yuan bonds will also help to support an agreement, announced at the BRICS summit in India in late March, featuring cross-border yuan loans from CDB to other BRICS countries. Analysts at the time saw the move as another step by China to internationalize its currency.

In addition to its domestic portfolio, CDB is a major provider of foreign-currency loans in support of China's strategic and foreign-policy goals.

The bank has extended $75 billion to state energy companies and government entities in Brazil, Ecuador, Russia, Turkmenistan and Venezuela since 2009, according to an analysis released in December by the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C.-based policy think tank. ($1=6.3039 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney and Cao Weihao; Editing by Jason Subler)