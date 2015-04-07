BEIJING, April 7 Chinese Internet technology
company Cloud Live Tech Group became the second
listed company in China to default on a corporate bond payment,
failing to repay some 240 million yuan ($38.8 million) to
investors.
The default will throw a spotlight once more on the efficacy
of China's corporate bankruptcy law, and the government's
willingness to let investors incur losses when companies go
under.
China's government has a track record of being reluctant in
letting investors take losses when companies fail, partly out of
concern of stoking public discontent, especially at a time when
a cooling Chinese economy has heightened financial stresses.
In a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday, Cloud Live
said it faced a cash shortfall of 240.6 million yuan despite
fund-raising efforts.
"On this default, the company extends its most sincere
apology to all bondholders of the ST Xiange bond," it said.
($1 = 6.1909 Chinese yuan renminbi)
