SHANGHAI, April 7 State-owned Chinacoal Group
Shanxi Huayu Energy has failed to make a payment on bonds worth
600 million yuan ($92.6 million), the Shanghai Clearing House
said on Wednesday.
The clearing house said in a statement that it had not
received any money from the company for the bond which yields
6.3 percent and which matured on April 6. It added that it was
unable to arrange repayment of the principal and interest to
investors.
It did not specify the exact amount that had not been paid.
Calls to the company went unanswered on Thursday morning.
The north China-based miner's parent company is China Coal,
the country's second-largest coal producer. The bonds were
issued in April last year.
Overcapacity and volatile prices have resulted in a number
of Chinese commodity firms running into trouble over the past
year and a half.
($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)