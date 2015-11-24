SHANGHAI Nov 24 Jiangsu Luling Runfa Chemical
Co, an unlisted chemical fertiliser company, said it may not be
able to pay principal and interest due on a collective 100
million yuan ($15.7 million) note maturing on Dec. 4.
It said in a statement posted on the website of one of
China's main bond clearinghouses that it was unable to do so
amid severe business and liquidity difficulties.
The company was contractually obligated to deposit funds for
the 53.1 million yuan payment on Nov. 20, 10 business days
before principal and interest on the bond were due, but had so
far failed to do so, the company said.
If the firm is unable to make repayment, the bond guarantor
Jiangsu Re-Guarantee would be responsible for doing so, the
statement said.
Chinese bond defaults have been accelerating this year as
the construction, heavy industry and mining sectors remain under
severe pressure from weak demand and falling factory gate
prices.
Following the latest default by China Shanshui Cement Group
Ltd in early November, more than 40 companies have
delayed or cancelled more than 40 billion yuan of bond issuance.
Chinese AA-rated corporate debt yields are up around 20
basis points since the start of November, in part reflecting
rising concerns on creditworthiness in the heavy industrial
sector.
($1 = 6.3883 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)