SHANGHAI Dec 14 An unlisted Chinese chemical fiber producer, Zhejiang Huaxin Advanced Materials Co Ltd, said on Monday it might be unable to pay principal and interest due on a collective 500 million yuan ($77.41 million) bond maturing Dec. 25.

In a statement posted on the website of China's interbank bond market operator, the firm said that due to "very tight" cash conditions, it was unclear whether interest and principal on the bond could be paid on time.

If the firm is unable to make required payments on time then the bond guarantor, China Bond Insurance Co Ltd, would be responsible, the statement said.

During 2015, a growing number of Chinese companies have struggled to make bond payments on time. The construction, heavy industry and mining sectors remain under severe pressure from weak demand and falling factory gate prices.

Nonetheless, high-rated corporate debt has continued to perform well in the fourth quarter of 2015, as falling interest rates and other monetary support have helped push down yields. ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)