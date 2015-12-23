SHANGHAI Dec 23 Three privately-owned Chinese
industrial firms have said they might be unable to make bond
payments due in less than a week.
Separate statements from the three unlisted firms were
posted on the website of China's interbank market operator on
Tuesday.
Huaian Farun Chemical Co and Huaian Jiacheng Hi-Tech
Chemical Industry Co said they may be unable to make payments
due Dec. 28 on a collective 350 million yuan ($54.04
million)note maturing that day.
In their statements, both of the firms cited severe
operating losses and cashflow difficulties as the reason.
Separately, Henan Sanli Carbon Products Co, a producer of
graphite products and electrodes, said that due to business
difficulties it was unsure if it could make payments due Dec. 27
on a collective 270 million yuan note maturing that day.
In their statements, all three firms said that if they were
unable to make payments, bond guarantor China Bond Insurance Co
would be responsible for repayment.
During 2015, a growing number of Chinese companies have
struggled to make bond payments on time. The construction, heavy
industry and mining sectors remain under severe pressure from
weak demand and falling factory gate prices.
Nonetheless, high-rated Chinese corporate debt has continued
to perform well in the fourth quarter as falling interest rates
and other monetary support have helped push down yields. That
has raised concerns among analysts that some corporate bonds may
be overpriced.
Earlier this year, several Chinese firms warned of defaults
on collective notes, which are usually issued by small firms
unable to secure credit on their own.
($1 = 6.4765 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)