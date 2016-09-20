SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as
the country embarks on supply-side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows
down, corporates in hard hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are
having trouble making debt payments.
Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year:
Issuers Amount Due Cause Tenor Product ownership*
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln Sep 6 Bond 3 yr Private State-owne
Steel Group default Placement d
Note (PPN)
Wuhan Guoyu 0.4 bln Aug 6 Bond 1 yr Short-term
Logistics default note
Industry Group
Dongbei Special 0.87 bln July Bond 2 yr PPN State-owne
Steel Group 17 default d
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln July Bond 3 yr PPN State-owne
Steel Group 10 default d
Sichuan Coal 1 bln June Bond 1 yr Short-term State-owne
Industry Group 15 default note d
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln June 6 Bond 2 yr PPN State-owne
Steel Group default d
Evergreen 0.4 bln May 15 Bond 1 yr short-term
Holding Group default note
Nanjing Yurun 1 bln May 13 Bond 3 yr medium-term
Food Co default note
Baoding Tianwei 1.4 bln May 12 Bond 5 yr medium-term
Yingli New default note
Energy Resources
Co
Dongbei Special 0.7 bln May 5 Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne
Steel Group default note d
Inner Mongolia 0.8 bln May 5 Bond 5 yr enterprise
Nailun Group default bond
Guangxi 0.5 bln April Bond 3 yr PPN State-owne
Non-ferrous 25 default d
Metals Group
Baoding Tianwei 1.5 bln April Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne
Group 21 default note d
Dongbei Special 800 mln April Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne
Steel Group 12 default note d
China Railway 16.8 bln April Trade short-term, centrally
Materials Co 11 suspension medium-term state-owne
, private d
placement
notes
Chinacoal Group 600 mln April Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne
Shanxi Huayu 6 default note d
Energy Co
Dongbei Special 1 bln April Bond 90 day super state-owne
Steel Group 5 default short-term d
note
Dongbei Special 800 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne
Steel Group 28 default note d
Baoding Tianwei 1 bln March Bond 3 yr PPN state-owne
Group 27 default d
Bohai Steel 192 bln March Debt municipal
Group ** 21 crisis
Nanjing Yurun 500 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term
Food Co 17 default note
Zibo Hongda 400 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term
Industry Company 8 default note
Guangxi 500 mln Feb 27 Bond 3 yr PPN state-owne
Non-ferrous default d
Metals Group
Baoding Tianwei 1 bln Feb 24 Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne
Group default note d
Shandong 800 mln Feb 12 Bond 270 day super
Shanshui Cement default short-term
Group note
Yabang 200 mln Feb 9 Bond 1 yr short-term
Investment default note
Holdings Group
Ningde Xiawei 25 mln Feb 4 Bond 3 yr SME
Food Co default collective
note
Sinotruk Fujian 35 mln Feb 4 Bond 3 yr SME
Special Vehicle default collective
Co note
Qingdao Santa 60 mln Jan 25 Bond 3 yr SME
Electric default collective
Appliances Group note
Yunfeng Group 1 bln Jan 22 Bond 2 yr PPN state-owne
default d
1 bln Jan 22 Bond 1 yr PPN
default
1 bln Jan 22 Bond 1 yr PPN
default
Shandong 1.8 bln Jan 21 Bond 3 yr medium-term
Shanshui Cement default note
Group
($1=6.4647 Yuan)
* Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms.
** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in the offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond
issuers.
Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports.
(Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)