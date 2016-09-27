SHANGHAI, Sep 27 China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as the country embarks on supply side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows down, corporates in hard hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are having trouble making debt payments. Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year: Issuers Amount Due Cause Tenor Product ownership* Dongbei Special 0.7 bln Sep 24 Bond 1 yr Short-term State-owne Steel Group default note d Dongbei Special 0.3 bln Sep 6 Bond 3 yr Private State-owne Steel Group default Placement d Note (PPN) Wuhan Guoyu 0.4 bln Aug 6 Bond 1 yr Short-term Logistics default note Industry Group Dongbei Special 0.87 bln July Bond 2 yr Private State-owne Steel Group 17 default Placement d Note (PPN) Dongbei Special 0.3 bln July Bond 3 yr PPN State-owne Steel Group 10 default d Sichuan Coal 1 bln June Bond 1 yr Short-term State-owne Industry Group 15 default note d Dongbei Special 0.3 bln June 6 Bond 2 yr PPN State-owne Steel Group default d Evergreen 0.4 bln May 15 Bond 1 yr short-term Holding Group default note Nanjing Yurun 1 bln May 13 Bond 3 yr medium-term Food Co default note Baoding Tianwei 1.4 bln May 12 Bond 5 yr medium-term Yingli New default note Energy Resources Co Dongbei Special 0.7 bln May 5 Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne Steel Group default note d Inner Mongolia 0.8 bln May 5 Bond 5 yr enterprise Nailun Group default bond Guangxi 0.5 bln April Bond 3 yr PPN State-owne Non-ferrous 25 default d Metals Group Baoding Tianwei 1.5 bln April Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne Group 21 default note d Dongbei Special 800 mln April Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne Steel Group 12 default note d China Railway 16.8 bln April Trade short-term, centrally Materials Co 11 suspension medium-term state-owne , private d placement notes Chinacoal Group 600 mln April Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne Shanxi Huayu 6 default note d Energy Co Dongbei Special 1 bln April Bond 90 day super state-owne Steel Group 5 default short-term d note Dongbei Special 800 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne Steel Group 28 default note d Baoding Tianwei 1 bln March Bond 3 yr PPN state-owne Group 27 default d Bohai Steel 192 bln March Debt municipal Group ** 21 crisis Nanjing Yurun 500 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term Food Co 17 default note Zibo Hongda 400 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term Industry Company 8 default note Guangxi 500 mln Feb 27 Bond 3 yr PPN state-owne Non-ferrous default d Metals Group Baoding Tianwei 1 bln Feb 24 Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne Group default note d Shandong 800 mln Feb 12 Bond 270 day super Shanshui Cement default short-term Group note Yabang 200 mln Feb 9 Bond 1 yr short-term Investment default note Holdings Group Ningde Xiawei 25 mln Feb 4 Bond 3 yr SME Food Co default collective note Sinotruk Fujian 35 mln Feb 4 Bond 3 yr SME Special Vehicle default collective Co note Qingdao Santa 60 mln Jan 25 Bond 3 yr SME Electric default collective Appliances Group note Yunfeng Group 1 bln Jan 22 Bond 2 yr PPN state-owne default d 1 bln Jan 22 Bond 1 yr PPN default 1 bln Jan 22 Bond 1 yr PPN default Shandong 1.8 bln Jan 21 Bond 3 yr medium-term Shanshui Cement default note Group ($1=6.4647 Yuan) * Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms. ** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond issuers. Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports. (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)