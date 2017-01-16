BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 - China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as the country embarks on supply side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows down, corporates in hard hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are having trouble making debt payments. Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year: Issuers Amount Due Cause Tenor Product ownership* Dalian Machine 0.5 bln 29-Dec Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Tool Group default Sichuan Coal 1 bln 25-Dec Bond 3 yr Private Placement State-owned Industry Group default Note (PPN) China City 1 bln 17-Dec Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned Construction default Holding Group Co Dalian Machine 0.5 bln 11-Dec Bond 270 Short-term note State-owned Tool Group default days China City 1.55 9-Dec Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned Construction bln default Holding Group Co Inner Mongolia 1.1 bln 3-Dec Bond 270 Short-term note State-owned Berun Holding default days Group China City 1 bln 28-Nov Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned Construction default Holding Group Co Dalian Machine 0.2 bln 21-Nov Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Tool Group default Hebei Logistics 0.15 17-Nov Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Industry Group bln default Wuhan Guoyu 0.2 bln 28-Oct Bond 1 yr Short-term note Logistics default Industry Group Yabang 0.2 bln 29-Sep Bond 1 yr Short-term note Investment default Holdings Group Dongbei Special 0.7 bln 24-Sep Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Steel Group default Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 6-Sep Bond 3 yr Private Placement State-owned Steel Group default Note (PPN) Wuhan Guoyu 0.4 bln 6-Aug Bond 1 yr Short-term note Logistics default Industry Group Dongbei Special 0.87 17-Jul Bond 2 yr Private Placement State-owned Steel Group bln default Note (PPN) Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 10-Jul Bond 3 yr PPN State-owned Steel Group default Sichuan Coal 1 bln 15-Jun Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Industry Group default Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 6-Jun Bond 2 yr PPN State-owned Steel Group default Evergreen 0.4 bln 15-May Bond 1 yr short-term note Holding Group default Nanjing Yurun 1 bln 13-May Bond 3 yr medium-term note Food Co default Baoding Tianwei 1.4 bln 12-May Bond 5 yr medium-term note Yingli New default Energy Resources Co Dongbei Special 0.7 bln 5-May Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned Steel Group default Inner Mongolia 0.8 bln 5-May Bond 5 yr enterprise bond Nailun Group default Guangxi 0.5 bln 25-Apr Bond 3 yr PPN State-owned Non-ferrous default Metals Group Baoding Tianwei 1.5 bln 21-Apr Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned Group default Dongbei Special 800 mln 12-Apr Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned Steel Group default China Railway 16.8 11-Apr Trade short-term, centrally Materials Co bln suspension medium-term, private state-owned placement notes Chinacoal Group 600 mln 6-Apr Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned Shanxi Huayu default Energy Co Dongbei Special 1 bln 5-Apr Bond 90 super short-term state-owned Steel Group default day note Dongbei Special 800 mln 28-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned Steel Group default Baoding Tianwei 1 bln 27-Mar Bond 3 yr PPN state-owned Group default Bohai Steel 192 bln 21-Mar Debt municipal Group ** crisis Nanjing Yurun 500 mln 17-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note Food Co default Zibo Hongda 400 mln 8-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note Industry Company default Guangxi 500 mln 27-Feb Bond 3 yr PPN state-owned Non-ferrous default Metals Group Baoding Tianwei 1 bln 24-Feb Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned Group default Shandong 800 mln 12-Feb Bond 270 super short-term Shanshui Cement default day note Group Yabang 200 mln 9-Feb Bond 1 yr short-term note Investment default Holdings Group Ningde Xiawei 25 mln 4-Feb Bond 3 yr SME collective note Food Co default Sinotruk Fujian 35 mln 4-Feb Bond 3 yr SME collective note Special Vehicle default Co Qingdao Santa 60 mln 25-Jan Bond 3 yr SME collective note Electric default Appliances Group Yunfeng Group 1 bln 22-Jan Bond 2 yr PPN state-owned default 1 bln 22-Jan Bond 1 yr PPN default 1 bln 22-Jan Bond 1 yr PPN default Shandong 1.8 bln 21-Jan Bond 3 yr medium-term note Shanshui Cement default Group ($1=6.8982 Yuan) * Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms. ** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond issuers. Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports. (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.