SHANGHAI Aug 11 China City Construction International Co Ltd, an unlisted Hong Kong subsidiary of a mainland Chinese construction and development firm, confirmed it has defaulted on a portion of an outstanding yuan denominated "dim sum" bond traded in Hong Kong.

The firm posted the notice on the website of the Hong Kong exchange Thursday.

China City Construction first ran into trouble in April when a change in ownership in its Chinese parent company, China City Construction Holding Group Co, triggered an early redemption clause for the 2.5 billion yuan ($376.51 million) offshore yuan bond maturing in 2017.

City Construction originally planned to redeem the bond in late June, but Chinese mainland capital controls meant that the onshore parent company faced difficulties transferring capital offshore on short notice to repay the bond.

The parent firm asked investors in July to extend a grace period while it attempted to arrange the cross-border transaction.

Nonetheless in Thursday's exchange posting, China City Construction International said 1.5 billion yuan still remained unpaid, meaning that a default had occurred under the terms of the bond. Investors holding 1.96 billion yuan of the bonds had exercised their right to early redemption following April's change of control.

The firm also announced another change in its holding structure and said it and its onshore parent had "from this date returned to being State-controlled enterprises."

The original April change in shareholding structure had technically changed the parent firm into a privately owned company, spooking investors who were counting on the firm's state-owned status to protect them in the event of any financial difficulties.

Analysts say that the City Construction's troubles are a clear negative for the off-shore dim sum yuan bond market, and also another sign of weakening implicit state guarantees for some forms of Chinese corporate debt.

"The default event highlights the cross-border payment risk and potential disclosure issues for offshore bondholders of companies that rely on onshore financial support," wrote analysts at the ratings agency Moody's in a July note on the firm.

"The change-of-control credit event leading up to default reinforces our view that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) operating in competitive sectors, and which are not carrying out government policies, are now experiencing less government support."

China City Construction International is not the first Hong Kong subsidiary to run into difficulty with its dim sum bonds.

In April, state-owned Guosen Securities injected 300 million Hong Kong dollars into its Hong Kong subsidiary in response to an alleged technical breach on a 1.2 billion yuan dim sum bond. ($1 = 6.6400 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin and Ina Zhou at IFR; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)