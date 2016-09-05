SHANGHAI, Sept 5 Unlisted Dongbei Special Steel
Group Co Ltd, having defaulted on several bonds earlier this
year, said on Monday it would delay the disclosure of its
interim financial information.
The troubled Liaoning province-owned steelmaker was
scheduled to publish its first-half information on August 31.
"The company is accelerating debt restructuring, and will
audit and disclose relevant financial information when the final
restructuring plan is settled," the company said in a statement
published on website of China's foreign exchange trade platform,
or Chinamoney.
The troubles of Dongbei Special Steel, whose original
default in March helped trigger a broad-based Chinese bond
market sell-off in April, have sparked a rare public battle in
China between creditors, a local government and a state-owned
company even as concerns mount about growing debt levels in the
economy.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)