SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Dongbei Special Steel Group Co
Ltd, the unlisted steelmaker whose March default helped spark a
market sell-off in April, will be penalized for failing to
release financial data on time, a Chinese bond supervisory body
said on Wednesday.
Services related to debt financing will be suspended, the
National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors
(NAFMII) said in a statement on its website.
NAFMII oversees the issuance of certain forms of bond debt
in China's interbank market, including commercial paper.
Following multiple bond defaults in 2016, Dongbei Special
Steel said earlier this month it was delaying release of interim
financial data as it was restructuring.
After many years of Chinese bonds enjoying implicit
government guarantees, defaults have increased in the past 18
months as the economy has slowed.
