By Nathaniel Taplin
| SHANGHAI, July 19
SHANGHAI, July 19 Dongbei Special Steel Group Co
Ltd, an unlisted Chinese steelmaker whose first debt default
helped spark a bond market sell-off in April, said on Tuesday it
was unable to make payment on another bond.
It announced the default on a 870 million yuan ($130
million) two-year private placement note, which matured Monday,
on the website of China's interbank market operator on Tuesday.
The problems at Dongbei, which has defaulted on at least
seven debt instruments this year, have caused headaches for one
of its primary debt underwriters, China Development Bank, and
the provincial government Liaoning which owns the firm.
Investors holding around 2.2 billion yuan of the notes
accused the Liaoning provincial government and the local
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of
dereliction in their duty in dealing with Dongbei's defaults,
according to a statement obtained by Reuters IFR.
Financial magazine Caixin and other domestic media reported
that Dongbei bondholders asked China Development Bank to include
in the most recent bondholder resolution a line that regulators
temporarily bar Liaoning province-owned enterprises from issuing
debt and prevent financing by the provincial government.
China Development Bank later issued a statement saying some
media reports were inaccurate. But it added that as an
underwriter its role was to pass on feedback to regulators
rather than make concrete proposals. The bank also said that it
would continue to support the economic development of Liaoning
and other northeastern provinces.
Separately, Bloomberg reported Tuesday citing anonymous
sources that Liaoning provincial officials were petitioning the
central government to include Dongbei Special Steel in upcoming
debt-to-equity swaps, which the central government has mooted as
one solution to China's corporate debt problem.
A media representative of the Liaoning provincial government
declined to immediately comment.
China's northeast is the heart of the nation's steel
industry and heavily dependent on legacy heavy industry as a
whole, meaning that its struggles have been at the center of the
country's corporate debt problem.
In May, a Reuters analysis of central bank data showed that
Chinese rust-belt provinces including Liaoning have seen sharply
raising dependence on high cost "shadow finance" in 2016 as
traditional lenders pulled back.
Coal and steel firms remain especially vulnerable.
"Many issuers, including local governments' state-owned
enterprises (SOEs), which accounted for about 80 percent and 62
percent of the coal and steel bonds due before end-2016, have
very fragile liquidity positions," analysts at the ratings
agency Fitch wrote in a recent note.
($1 = 6.6900 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Ina Zhou at
IFR; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)