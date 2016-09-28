SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Dongbei Special Steel Group,
the struggling Chinese steelmaker, has ironed out a business
revival plan, aiming to return to profit and slash leverage
ratio in three years' time, the Economic Observer reported on
Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.
According to the plan, made at an internal meeting on Sept.
20, Dongbei Special Steel aims to make a profit of 300 million
yuan ($44.98 million) in 2018 on total revenue of 35 billion
yuan, while reducing debt-to-assets ratio to below 60 percent,
the newspaper said, without giving comparative figures.
Dongbei Special Steel, owned by the Liaoning provincial
government in China's northeast rust belt, said on Monday it had
defaulted on a one-year bond, marking the firm's ninth default
this year.
Calls to the company's media department for comment were not
answered.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Chinese bond supervisory body said
the unlisted steelmaker will be penalized for failing to release
financial data on time.
Dongbei Special Steel is seeking government support for its
debt restructuring plans, and will improve its operation, as
part of efforts to turn the company into a special steel maker
with global competitiveness by 2020, the article said.
($1 = 6.6695 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)