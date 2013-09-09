By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Sept 9 Chinese banks have a colossal
mess of bad debts to clean up for the second time in as many
decades, but they are unlikely to call in the financial world's
most efficient mop and broom.
Foreign investors that specialise in buying up distressed
debt are queuing outside the industry's door, but bankers say
China's reluctance to pay the price of a privately funded
clean-up means that door probably won't open -- to the cost of
Chinese tax-payers and, ultimately perhaps, the wider economy.
Some economists believe the current mess will need a bigger
clean-up than was required after the late-1990s Asian financial
crisis. From 1999 to 2007, about $323 billion in bad loans were
swept out of the banks, according to a PriceWaterhouseCoopers
(PwC) review of media reports over the period, in what amounted
to a taxpayer-funded bailout.
"Sometimes the door is open for foreigners to come up and
make money, and sometimes it's closed," said one veteran debt
specialist who has bought and sold Chinese debt for global
investment banks. He declined to be named due to the sensitivity
of discussing China's sovereign debt.
"Our belief right now is that the door is closed."
There is no ban on foreign investors buying up bad loans,
but veterans of the 1999-2007 clean-up say the environment is as
hostile to outsiders now as it was back then. A decade ago, they
played only a limited role due to time-consuming red tape and
difficulties enforcing their rights as creditors, such as being
able to seize assets pledged as collateral for a soured loan.
By 2006, according to PwC's own estimates, foreigners bought
up $26.5 billion, or around 18 percent of bad loans sold by four
state-backed vehicles that had been created to clean them up at
the country's four biggest banks.
From 2002 to 2007, investment banks like Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley and UBS bought billions of dollars of bad loans
from these four so-called asset management companies.
Goldman Sachs now believes China's credit losses, including
among non-bank lenders, could reach up $3 trillion. Officially,
non-performing loans (debts overdue by 90 days) stood at 539.5
billion yuan ($88.10 billion) or 0.96 percent of total bank
loans at end-June, the seventh straight quarterly rise in bad
debts.
Without deep-pocketed foreigners, the public purse will
again pick up a large part of the final bill -- suggesting that
the bailout this time could be another lengthy process which
could keep the economy from rebounding as quickly as it might.
With bad debts gumming up the system, China's big banks
could slow the pace of lending. That, in turn, could hold back
the growth of small and medium sized companies, which are
China's main economic engine and job-creator, and leave them
struggling to finance expansion, or even daily operations.
China has shown few signs that it is thinking of opening the
door to foreigners. In August, Reuters reported that it was
developing a new loans-trading platform that could enable banks
to sell loans to a wider range of investors, raising speculation
that it could one day be used to trade bad loans. But it remains
to be seen whether foreign buyers would be allowed to use it.
BAD-DEBTS RISING
In the meantime, China's banks are reporting a steady rise
in overdue loans. Some are coming to the stock market for more
capital, with sixth-largest lender China Merchants Bank
raising 27.5 billion yuan from its Shanghai
shareholders last week to meet new capital adequacy rules.
Mainland banks are expected to raise a total of at least 210
billion yuan in capital by 2015, but there is a widespread
expectation that the taxpayer will stump up heavily as well.
China's big four banks -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, China Construction Bank,
Agricultural Bank of China, and Bank of
Communications -- remain well capitalized, but its
slowing economy is raising broader worries.
Apart from concerns over some smaller banks, there are an
estimated $5 trillion worth of loans sitting outside the formal
banking system, putting stress on the financial system. No one
has a clear idea of how heavy defaults in this shadow banking
sector could rebound on the formal banking sector.
Such a climate would be normally a good one for foreign
institutions specialising in buying up bad debts. Apart from the
global investment banks, these include Apollo Global Management
, Oaktree Capital Management, S.C. Lowy, Clearwater
Capital, Pacific Harbor and Shoreline Capital, to name a few.
But in the case of China, either banks won't sell their
debts at a price foreigners would consider reasonable or the
foreigners are worried they will not be able to enforce their
rights as creditor when it comes time to collect a bad debt.
Some of those who tried to get involved in the last clean-up
were left jaded from tough court decisions and a bureaucratic
system they say is tilted in favour of local buyers.
"Historically it took more than twice as long for foreign
buyers to do a deal in China compared to other Asia markets, and
the returns were less than half," said Ted Osborn, a Hong
Kong-based partner at PwC and specialist in non-performing loans
(NPLs).
Osborn said that in the heyday of NPL trading in Asia, in
the early 2000s, deals that would get done in Thailand or Taiwan
in up to six weeks would took as long as six months in China.
A government price-setting system that priced loans for
foreign buyers too high was a major contributor to the low
returns. The major obstacle, according to foreign bank sources,
was the role of the courts in obstructing owners from seizing
control of assets in the event of default.
A self-imposed 2007 policy by China's courts suspended
filing of any new NPL-related cases pending Supreme Court
guidance. Later Supreme Court rulings, including one against UBS
which blocked access to collateral pledged by loan
guarantors, effectively drained foreign appetite for China NPLs.
NOT OUT OF THE PICTURE
While international investment banks may be less equipped
financially to buy up Chinese loans today than they were 10
years ago, they are not entirely out of the picture.
Western private equity firms, hedge funds and specialist
debt funds are interested in China's distressed loans as well,
according to investors and bankers.
But if history is any indication, a long wait may lie ahead.
Chinese bureaucrats running the auctions in the 2002-2007
era came under fire for selling the debt too cheaply to
foreigners, according to people involved at the time.
"If you went to a meeting with Bank of China
today and mentioned NPLs, they would stare at you blankly and
refer you to someone senior," one investor said. "No one wants
to get asked why they sold to a foreigner."