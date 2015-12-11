SHANGHAI Dec 11 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd's April 2017 bond was down around 1.8 pct in early trade on Friday, following a Thursday night report from a Chinese financial magazine that Fosun Group, the drug maker's parent, had been unable to reach founder and chairman Guo Guangchang.

The Caixin report published late on Thursday quoted unidentified sources as saying Fosun Group had been unable to reach Guo Guangchang since noon that day.

In a statement earlier on Friday, Fosun said it had requested the halting of shares - including Fosun Pharma stock - pending the release of an announcement containing "inside information". A Fosun International spokesman told Reuters the company was operating as normal, and declined to comment on the chairman's whereabouts. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)