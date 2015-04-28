By Nathaniel Taplin
| SHANGHAI, April 28
SHANGHAI, April 28 China's Ministry of Finance
has warned of slowing tax revenue growth and told local
authorities to hasten issuance of newly-approved municipal bond
debt - signalling official concern over provincial budgets at a
critical time for the economy and planned fiscal reforms.
In a statement, the Ministry of Finance urged local finance
bureaus to "speed up local government debt issuance and
scheduling, rationally set debt issuance times, and urgently
complete the work of issuing bonds."
The direction to accelerate bond issuance comes as local
government revenue from land sales is dropping sharply, and
signs emerge that the ministry's plan to tap China's fledging
local government bond market to make up for the loss of tax
proceeds and off-balance sheet fundraising may be faltering.
Reports that banks are reluctant to purchase the new debt at
the yields on offer have appeared in official media following
the postponement, for unspecified reasons, of a Jiangsu
provincial bond auction initially set for April
23.
On Friday, the Economic Information Daily, a Xinhua
affiliated state-owned paper, reported that another province may
also delay a planned debt auction because of a lack of investor
interest.
China's local governments are struggling with an estimated
17.9 trillion yuan ($2.88 trillion) of debt, much of it high
yield and held off-balance sheet by "local government financing
vehicles". Chinese municipalities were, until last year, largely
prohibited from issuing official debt.
To help solve the problem, the Ministry of Finance announced
in March that local governments could issue up to one trillion
yuan of new, lower interest official provincial or municipal
debt to help pay off existing obligations.
Despite the heavy indebtedness of many Chinese provinces,
yields on the official Chinese provincial and municipal bond
market remain extremely low, currently averaging 3.4 percent,
just 10 basis points above sovereign five year debt.
At such low yields, banks may be reluctant to buy the newly
issued debt without additional concessions from the government.
Bank shares were boosted on Tuesday after unconfirmed
reports that the central bank may have to "sweeten the pot"
though extending low interest loans to banks backed by the new
debt or directly purchasing commercial bank assets.
The Chinese central bank has instituted several policies to
support the nation's banks in recent weeks, including planned
tax rebates for policy lender China Development Bank and a 100
basis point cut to banks' required reserve ratio on April 19.
($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)