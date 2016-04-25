SHANGHAI, April 25 Guangxi Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd, the unlisted metals producer which defaulted on a bond in February, has missed a payment on a 500 million yuan ($77 million) private placement note which matured over the weekend.

The firm, which is owned by the Guangxi provincial government, posted a notice informing investors of the missed payment to one of China's main bond clearinghouses on Monday.

The note was a three-year issue with a 5.56 percent coupon rated BB, maturing on April 23.

The metals producer cited in the notice "consecutive losses and the fact that it has already entered bankruptcy reorganisation procedures" as reasons for the missed payment.

Steel and nonferrous metals smelters have been among the hardest hit of China's industrial firms following an extended real estate downturn, which bottomed out in the second half of 2015 bolstered by government support measures.

Several smelters have encountered repayment difficulties over the past 18 months, and analysts expect more defaults ahead as economic growth cools and amid continuing industry consolidation.

Chinese bond yields, particularly low-rated issues, have risen sharply over the past month as investors priced in weakening corporate creditworthiness and a more cautious central bank.

($1 = 6.4924 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)