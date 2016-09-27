SHANGHAI, Sept 27 The landmark bankrupcty of Guangxi Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd is in line with central government objectives such as eliminating "zombie enterprises," said the commission responsible for managing state assets in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to online financial magazine Caixin.

Caixin reported the written comments in response to the magazine's enquiry Tuesday.

Unlisted Guangxi Nonferrous, which is owned by the Guangxi government, defaulted on two separate 500 million yuan ($74.97 million) private placement notes in February and April.

The metal producer was declared bankrupt by an intermediate court in Nanning, the capital of the south-western province of Guangxi, on Sept. 12.

While several state-owned issuers have defaulted on their obligations, investors have yet to suffer heavy principal losses on a public bond.

Some borrowers have managed to repay bondholders in full after securing funding elsewhere, while others have extended their maturities. In some cases, negotiations remain ongoing.

In its comments to Caixin, the Guangxi State Assets Administration and Supervision Commission said that it had repeatedly proposed alternative restructuring plans to creditors including such elements as debt-equity swaps and partial refinancing, but that these had been rejected.

The bankruptcy is "respectful of objective market laws, and also in accordance the spirit of central government reforms including supply-side reform, resolving excess capacity, and eliminating 'zombie enterprises'."

Analysts have warned that more investors will have to accept losses as companies in sectors with overcapacity head into similar situations.

According to Caixin, Guangxi Nonferrous and its subsidiaries owe over 14 billion yuan ($2.10 billion) of debt to over 100 creditors.

But expectations of further losses for bondholders risks upsetting a corporate bond market which according to some analysts looks dangerously overbought.

Following a sharp market sell-off in April which pushed short-term bond yields up over 60 basis points, mixed government signals on bailouts have helped drive a bond rally that has pushed corporate debt prices back near multi-year highs.

($1 = 6.6696 Chinese yuan renminbi)